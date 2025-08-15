THE SHOW NOTES: Brooks, Alaska, DC, Consumer Spending, Intel, Buffett, & Newsom
Welcome! President Trump and Vladimir Putin prepare for their historic Alaska summit today at 3:30 PM.
🚨 BREAKING: D.C. attorney general sues over Trump's 'hostile takeover' of local police - NBC
🙃 BIDEN: Taliban to shower Kabul with flowers from helicopters for their takeover anniversary - ABC
🔥 QUOTE: “I probably went 20 years where I didn’t vote for a president. I was immersed in my job as a coach.” - Derek Dooley, candidate for US Senate in GA.
✅ NEW: Bondi names DEA head as DC’s ‘emergency police commissioner’ - AP
😳 A REAL HEADLINE: Rhode Island man found guilty of rape after faking death, fleeing country, giving interviews claiming to be disabled Irish orphan - NTB
❌ PROBLEM: Nobody’s Buying Homes, Nobody’s Switching Jobs—and America’s Mobility Is Stalling - WSJ (free)
