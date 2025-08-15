Welcome! President Trump and Vladimir Putin prepare for their historic Alaska summit today at 3:30 PM.

🚨 BREAKING: D.C. attorney general sues over Trump's 'hostile takeover' of local police - NBC

🙃 BIDEN: Taliban to shower Kabul with flowers from helicopters for their takeover anniversary - ABC

🔥 QUOTE: “I probably went 20 years where I didn’t vote for a president. I was immersed in my job as a coach.” - Derek Dooley, candidate for US Senate in GA.

✅ NEW: Bondi names DEA head as DC’s ‘emergency police commissioner’ - AP

😳 A REAL HEADLINE: Rhode Island man found guilty of rape after faking death, fleeing country, giving interviews claiming to be disabled Irish orphan - NTB

❌ PROBLEM: Nobody’s Buying Homes, Nobody’s Switching Jobs—and America’s Mobility Is Stalling - WSJ (free)

