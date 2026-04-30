THE SHOW NOTES: Callais, Jobs, JP Morgan, Janet Mills, Louisiana, Coast Guard, & Rethinking Iran
Welcome! A female JP Morgan executive has been accused of sexually assaulting a male subordinate and the details are WILD.
🚨 NEWS: Core inflation rate hit 3.2% in March, as expected; GDP grew 2% in first quarter - CNBC
❌ NOTABLE: Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspends campaign for US Senate - CNN
💰 PROBLEM: Spirit Airlines only has enough cash for a matter of days. - CBS
‼️ WATCH: Seattle Mayor on the prospect of millionaires leaving the state, “Bye!” - X
✈️ TODAY: First commercial flight from US to Venezuela takes off after nearly seven years - CNN
⚡️ DEEP DIVE: In major Voting Rights Act case, Supreme Court strikes down redistricting map challenged as racially discriminatory - SCOTUS Blog
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