Welcome! A female JP Morgan executive has been accused of sexually assaulting a male subordinate and the details are WILD.

🚨 NEWS: Core inflation rate hit 3.2% in March, as expected; GDP grew 2% in first quarter - CNBC

❌ NOTABLE: Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspends campaign for US Senate - CNN

💰 PROBLEM: Spirit Airlines only has enough cash for a matter of days. - CBS

‼️ WATCH: Seattle Mayor on the prospect of millionaires leaving the state, “Bye!” - X

✈️ TODAY: First commercial flight from US to Venezuela takes off after nearly seven years - CNN

⚡️ DEEP DIVE: In major Voting Rights Act case, Supreme Court strikes down redistricting map challenged as racially discriminatory - SCOTUS Blog

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