THE SHOW NOTES: Cartel, Putin, Kansas City, Ford, Zelensky, & MSNBC
Welcome! Evacuations are underway in Alaska due to massive flooding from the Mendenhall Glacier.
🚨 NEWS: Mexico sends 26 cartel members to U.S. in deal with Trump administration - CBS
🔥 STUNNING: Kansas City pumped $29 MILLION into a city-owned grocery store. It failed. - Watch: X & Read: National Review
❌ OUTRAGE: British cops wore jogging outfits to elicit catcalls and then arrested some men who hit on them - NY Post
⛳️ LOL: This Is, Without A Doubt, The Greatest Golf Shot That Will Never Count - Barstool
➡️ YEP: Just 12 percent found Sydney Sweeney ad campaign offensive - The Hill
🛻 RECALL: Ford is recalling more than 100K F-150 pickup trucks. - Yahoo
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.