Welcome! The Powerball Jackpot grew to $1.7 billion after a winner was not chosen last night.

🚨 NEWS: NBC gave a dozen federal judges anonymity to bash the Supreme Court’s handling of Trump. - NBC

👀STAT: Just 10 technology stocks have accounted for 59% of the US stock market’s rally since 2019. - X

➡️ UHHH: Exclusive video reveals Gaza boy, said to be killed by IDF, is alive - Fox News

😂 LOL: CBS News staffers ‘apoplectic’ over Bari Weiss’ apparent imminent arrival, are threatening to quit - NY Post

🔥 PROBLEM: John Deere, a U.S. Icon, Is Undermined by Tariffs and Struggling Farmers - NYT (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.