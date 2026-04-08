Welcome! Remember when Hilary Clinton said the United States would attack Iran if she were President?

🚨 BREAKING AS WE HIT SEND: Iran just closed the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Israel violated the ceasefire. - CBS

‼️ HUGE: Mojtaba Khamenei being treated for ‘severe’ condition in Qom, unable to govern Iran - Times of Israel

📈 NOTABLE: U.S. Catholics see 38% surge in adult converts over Easter weekend - Washington Times

✅ GEORGIA: Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller wins Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former House seat in Georgia - AP

📺 WATCH: I interviewed John Delony yesterday, and it’s one of my favorite recent interviews. Check it out here.

👉 GO READ: How Trump Took the U.S. to War With Iran - NYT (free)

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🥊 FIGHT : Braves vs Angels

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