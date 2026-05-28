Welcome! Trump wants to create a $250 bill with his face on it.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE: Jill Biden says she was “frightened” by Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance, thought he was having a stroke - CBS

🔥 HEADLINE: More monthly auto loan payments are above $1,000, and most are not for luxury models - CNBC

🙄 STUNNING: Chicago Mayor Johnson says he will fight teen takeovers by "holding social media platforms accountable." - X

💥 NEWS: California to impose 100% tax on Trump’s January 6 ‘slush fund,’ governor says - Reuters

‼️ NOTABLE: Factions inside the Trump administration wrestle over how to handle AI - Politico

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