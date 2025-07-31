Welcome! High Noon is warning customers that some of its vodka seltzers were accidentally labeled as Celsius energy drinks.

Powell Bucks Pressure, Dissents in Showing Resolve on Inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shrugged off pressure from the White House and rejected arguments for an interest-rate cut from two dissenting officials, maintaining that the central bank needed to stay on guard against inflation risk.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted to hold rates steady Wednesday — for a fifth consecutive time — prompting the first double dissent from Fed governors in more than 30 years.

During a press conference following the decision, Powell leaned into the view that the Fed is well-positioned for now, given lingering uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump’s tariffs and their economic impact. His message was carefully balanced, tempering expectations for a September rate cut, but not closing the door to one.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall) or CNBC (free).

Harris

After months of speculation, Kamala Harris announced she will not run for governor of California in 2026 to replace the term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. Surprisingly, Chris Cillizza had the right take:

OF COURSE: The failed presidential candidate is teaming up with the soon-to-be-canceled Stephen Colbert on The Late Show tonight to hawk her new book.

NYT & Gaza

Yesterday, we covered how The New York Times was forced to correct a story claiming that a malnourished 18-month-old boy in Gaza was the latest example of Israel’s oppression in the region. As The Times later admitted, the boy had a range of preexisting health issues that were never reported, and the photo in question cropped out his healthy older brother.

Following the retraction, the New York Times building was vandalized by anti-Israel activists. It’s worth noting that less than two weeks ago, AOC’s office was also vandalized after she voted to continue U.S. aid to Israel.

More People Globally Living Better Lives

Worldwide, people in more countries are living better lives and expressing more hope for the future than they have in years.

In 2024, a median of 33% of adults across 142 countries rated their lives well enough to be classified as “thriving,” continuing a trend of steady improvements in life evaluation going back more than a decade.

Gallup’s Life Evaluation Index, based on the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale, asks people to rate their current and future lives on a ladder from 0 (worst) to 10 (best). Those scoring 7+ for the present and 8+ for five years ahead are "thriving," while those rating both 4 or below are "suffering." Everyone else is "struggling."

Understanding how people evaluate their own lives is an important measure of human progress, unlike traditional economic metrics like GDP, which, while related to living standards, fail to capture whether people are living well.

Full story at Gallup.

Problem

Mamdani

As Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani would replace the NYPD with social workers to handle many forms of crime.

Mamdani went on to defend his previous calls to defund the police.

Trump rips ‘second tier’ Sen. Josh Hawley

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Wednesday for forging ahead with his proposed ban on congressional stock trading, accusing the senator of enabling Democrats to target him.

Hawley’s Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act cleared the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in an 8–7 vote, with the Missouri Republican joining all Democrats.

“Very much like SABOTAGE! The Democrats, because of our tremendous ACHIEVEMENTS and SUCCESS, have been trying to ‘Target’ me for a long period of time, and they’re using Josh Hawley, who I got elected TWICE, as a pawn to help them,” Trump groused on Truth Social.

Full story at NY Post.

The Weirdest GDP Report Ever

If you think President Trump’s tariff ructions don’t affect the economy, take a gander at Wednesday’s report for second quarter gross domestic product. The economy grew 3% on an annual basis, but largely because imports collapsed.

This may be the weirdest GDP report ever. The top line growth number looks good, and the White House naturally touted it. This reverses the 0.5% decline in GDP in the first quarter, which was largely explained by a surge of imports as businesses tried to front-run the anticipated tariff barrage. Growth in the first half was a mediocre 1.2%.

…

There’s no recession signal in the second-quarter numbers, but there’s no boom either. The best path to a real golden age is to calm trade and migrant deportation uncertainty, ease regulatory bottlenecks, and unleash American business to invest and create jobs.

Full story at WSJ (free).

