Welcome! 1 in 3 Americans carry more credit card debt than retirement savings.

‼️ STUNNING: Manhattan rents reach all-time high of $6,655/month amid Mamdani's rent freeze and pied-a-terre tax threat - NY Post

🚨 BREAKING: Josh Kushner, Bob Iger to buy Lakers for $12.5B - ESPN

😳 WHAT: University of Michigan Drops First-Semester Grades to ‘Curb Mental Health Crisis’ - WSJ (free)

❤️ HEARTBREAKING: The death toll from Colombia’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake has climbed to at least 181, with roughly 2,600 injured, and 4,000 missing. - NPR (free)

📈 DATA: Consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, as expected, putting the annual rate at 3.4% - CNBC

🇺🇦 NEWS: Kyiv stops strikes on Russian port after request from JD Vance - SEMAFOR

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Chaos in Wisconsin

Despite holding a 96% chance of winning last night’s election, Francesca Hong lost the Democratic nomination for governor of Wisconsin by just over 3,000 votes in a stunning defeat that no one predicted.