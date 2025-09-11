Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Don Webb
To the man who murdered Charlie Kirk:

You may think you struck a blow against a man you disagreed with.

You may think your cowardly act somehow silenced him.

But let me make this very clear: you failed.

You failed because truth does not die with a bullet. Principles do not bleed out in the street.

And a movement built on conviction is not so fragile that one violent act can scatter it.

You proved something you never intended to prove: that Charlie’s words were powerful enough to terrify you.

You feared him not because he carried a weapon, but because he carried ideas that cut deeper than any weapon you could ever wield.

You feared the light he carried because it exposed the darkness you live in.

You thought you could erase his influence. Instead, you underlined it.

You thought you could end his mission. Instead, you multiplied it.

You thought you could make us afraid. Instead, you made us stronger.

History is filled with cowards who hid behind violence when they could not win with reason.

Every tyrant who jailed a dissenter, every fanatic who silenced a prophet, every assassin who tried to erase a leader… they all shared the same delusion: that killing a messenger kills the message.

Time has proven them all wrong.

And time will prove you wrong too.

Because Charlie’s fight is not just his—it is ours.

And now it burns brighter than ever.

His family, his friends, his countless supporters across this country—we carry his torch.

You cannot put it out.

You cannot stop what has already taken root in the hearts of millions.

You wanted to silence a man. Instead, you gave voice to a generation.

You wanted to stop a movement.

Instead, you set it on fire.

You wanted to strike fear.

Instead, you revealed your own.

We are not afraid of you.

We are not backing down. We are not surrendering our beliefs, our principles, or our courage.

So remember this: when you hid in the shadows and pulled the trigger, you did not prove strength—you proved weakness.

You did not end a mission… you gave it a new beginning.

And you did not stop Charlie Kirk… you made sure his message will echo far louder than it ever has before.

Charlie’s fight is our fight.

His cause is our cause.

And we will carry it forward with even more determination, more resolve, and more unshakable faith than ever before.

You failed. And we will never fail him.

Linda Gray
Please let’s not become the left. They are being consumed by hate. We are church. Let’s show the world how wonderful church is. Pray for Charlie’s family, our country , and the world.

