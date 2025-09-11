Welcome! A quick word from me on the aftermath of yesterday:

I'm seeing people on the right, many of them professing Christians, pronounce, "you don't hate them enough." It seems to me that's what got us to this point. Many of them do hate us. Some of my rightwing friends on here are not Christians and have, for a long time, insisted we need to embrace the methods of the left. Some of my Christian friends have agreed. But Christianity conquered the world by being the opposite of worldly hate and I don't think now is a good time to give that up.

People on the left often tell us we cannot love the sinner without also loving their sin. Now, some in the church are claiming we need to hate both the sin and the sinner.

Being a light in an increasingly dark world and drawing others to us will be more effective than reciprocating. Just last week, Charlie Kirk gave an interview and said, “You have to try to point them towards ultimate purposes and towards getting back to the church, getting back to faith, getting married, having children...I'm trying to paint a picture of virtue of lifting people up, not just staying angry.”

Beat the left by seeking the welfare of the community in which you live. Get married. Have children. Pray for your community. There, you will find your welfare. The world says to seek retribution. Faith says to let Christ take care of retribution. You love God and your neighbor. This problem we face is bigger than you. It is not bigger than God. So be wary of those who call you away from our better angels. It is what this evil wants.

MUST WATCH: Charlie Kirk and his daughter on the set of Fox News. - X

MUST READ: JD Vance wrote a powerful tribute to the life of Charlie Kirk.

WORTH READING: Charlie Kirk Was Practicing Politics the Right Way - Ezra Klein

SHOCK DATA: 34% of students say using violence to stop someone from speaking on campus is acceptable - TF

NEWS: Donald Trump will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

🚨 Day 2

The manhunt for the assassin who killed Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event in Orem, Utah, has entered its second day, with law enforcement claiming they have “good video footage” of the shooter, who appears to be of college age.

Federal investigators confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area where the suspect fled, which was chambered with one bullet casing containing pro-transgender ideology per WSJ. Here’s how CNN reported this:

Officials said they have tracked the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting, but don’t know how far the individual may have traveled overnight.

Notably, the FBI has obtained a palm print and “footwear impression” of the suspect.

Currently, police are combing through adjacent neighborhoods and retrieving doorbell camera footage that may offer additional details.

According to Special Agent Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI field office, the shooter arrived on campus just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators traced the suspect’s path through stairwells leading to the shooting location. After firing a single round, the gunman leapt from a building and escaped into a nearby neighborhood. Watch:

Former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan referred to the assassination as a “professional hit” on Jesse Waters’ show last night.

Democrats Inciting Violence

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told Chuck Todd earlier this week that, "Our only chance to save our democracy is to fight fire with fire right now.… We're in a war right to save this country, and so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary to save the country.”

It sounds like someone listened.

An Important Point

This is CBS

A CBS morning anchor asked Kevin McCarthy if “This is a moment for your party to reflect on political violence.” It’s time for Bari Weiss.

Trump

Donald Trump’s statement on Charlie Kirk.

Tweets that caught my eye:

Market snapshot: