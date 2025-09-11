Welcome! A quick word from me on the aftermath of yesterday:
I'm seeing people on the right, many of them professing Christians, pronounce, "you don't hate them enough." It seems to me that's what got us to this point. Many of them do hate us. Some of my rightwing friends on here are not Christians and have, for a long time, insisted we need to embrace the methods of the left. Some of my Christian friends have agreed. But Christianity conquered the world by being the opposite of worldly hate and I don't think now is a good time to give that up.
People on the left often tell us we cannot love the sinner without also loving their sin. Now, some in the church are claiming we need to hate both the sin and the sinner.
Being a light in an increasingly dark world and drawing others to us will be more effective than reciprocating. Just last week, Charlie Kirk gave an interview and said, “You have to try to point them towards ultimate purposes and towards getting back to the church, getting back to faith, getting married, having children...I'm trying to paint a picture of virtue of lifting people up, not just staying angry.”
Beat the left by seeking the welfare of the community in which you live. Get married. Have children. Pray for your community. There, you will find your welfare. The world says to seek retribution. Faith says to let Christ take care of retribution. You love God and your neighbor. This problem we face is bigger than you. It is not bigger than God. So be wary of those who call you away from our better angels. It is what this evil wants.
NEWS: Donald Trump will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
🚨 Day 2
The manhunt for the assassin who killed Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event in Orem, Utah, has entered its second day, with law enforcement claiming they have “good video footage” of the shooter, who appears to be of college age.
Federal investigators confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area where the suspect fled, which was chambered with one bullet casing containing pro-transgender ideology per WSJ. Here’s how CNN reported this:
Officials said they have tracked the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting, but don’t know how far the individual may have traveled overnight.
Notably, the FBI has obtained a palm print and “footwear impression” of the suspect.
Currently, police are combing through adjacent neighborhoods and retrieving doorbell camera footage that may offer additional details.
According to Special Agent Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI field office, the shooter arrived on campus just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators traced the suspect’s path through stairwells leading to the shooting location. After firing a single round, the gunman leapt from a building and escaped into a nearby neighborhood. Watch:
Former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan referred to the assassination as a “professional hit” on Jesse Waters’ show last night.
Democrats Inciting Violence
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told Chuck Todd earlier this week that, "Our only chance to save our democracy is to fight fire with fire right now.… We're in a war right to save this country, and so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary to save the country.”
It sounds like someone listened.
An Important Point
This is CBS
A CBS morning anchor asked Kevin McCarthy if “This is a moment for your party to reflect on political violence.” It’s time for Bari Weiss.
Trump
Donald Trump’s statement on Charlie Kirk.
To the man who murdered Charlie Kirk:
You may think you struck a blow against a man you disagreed with.
You may think your cowardly act somehow silenced him.
But let me make this very clear: you failed.
You failed because truth does not die with a bullet. Principles do not bleed out in the street.
And a movement built on conviction is not so fragile that one violent act can scatter it.
You proved something you never intended to prove: that Charlie’s words were powerful enough to terrify you.
You feared him not because he carried a weapon, but because he carried ideas that cut deeper than any weapon you could ever wield.
You feared the light he carried because it exposed the darkness you live in.
You thought you could erase his influence. Instead, you underlined it.
You thought you could end his mission. Instead, you multiplied it.
You thought you could make us afraid. Instead, you made us stronger.
History is filled with cowards who hid behind violence when they could not win with reason.
Every tyrant who jailed a dissenter, every fanatic who silenced a prophet, every assassin who tried to erase a leader… they all shared the same delusion: that killing a messenger kills the message.
Time has proven them all wrong.
And time will prove you wrong too.
Because Charlie’s fight is not just his—it is ours.
And now it burns brighter than ever.
His family, his friends, his countless supporters across this country—we carry his torch.
You cannot put it out.
You cannot stop what has already taken root in the hearts of millions.
You wanted to silence a man. Instead, you gave voice to a generation.
You wanted to stop a movement.
Instead, you set it on fire.
You wanted to strike fear.
Instead, you revealed your own.
We are not afraid of you.
We are not backing down. We are not surrendering our beliefs, our principles, or our courage.
So remember this: when you hid in the shadows and pulled the trigger, you did not prove strength—you proved weakness.
You did not end a mission… you gave it a new beginning.
And you did not stop Charlie Kirk… you made sure his message will echo far louder than it ever has before.
Charlie’s fight is our fight.
His cause is our cause.
And we will carry it forward with even more determination, more resolve, and more unshakable faith than ever before.
You failed. And we will never fail him.
Please let’s not become the left. They are being consumed by hate. We are church. Let’s show the world how wonderful church is. Pray for Charlie’s family, our country , and the world.