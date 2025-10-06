Welcome! 200 hikers are currently stranded on Mount Everest.

🔴 THE STORY THAT STARTED IT ALL: National Review broke the Jay Jones story. It’s an example of conservative media holding its own against mainstream sources that would bury a story like this. - National Review (paywall)

🧐 PLOT TWIST: Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez charged after surveillance video shows alleged fight in downtown Indy alley - Fox 59

📺 MUST WATCH: Winsom Sears has a brutal new ad running in Virginia. - X

‼️ DATA: Nearly half of Americans don’t have any cash left over after paying bills - IPSOS

➡️ NEW: Trump to send 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois as anti-ICE protests continue to rage - NY Post

🔥 SCARBOROUGH: Jay Jones “should probably be forced to withdraw from the race.” - X

😂 OOPS: Zohran Mamdani flashes beaming smile in pic with Uganda bigwig who pushed law to jail gay people for life - NY Post

👀 FIRST: This was Bari Weiss’s first message to CBS News staffers this morning.

