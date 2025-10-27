Welcome! A massive Category 5 hurricane is about to flatten Jamaica.

🚨 NEWS: US and China have reached a framework agreement on trade ahead of Trump-Xi meeting. - Yahoo

‼️ SHOCK STAT: Over the past three years, the stock market is up 70% while job openings are down 30%. - Thompson

🫏 INTERESTING: The Democrats Have a Religion Problem - Burge

⛔️ OUCH: Largest federal workers union calls for an end to the shutdown, putting pressure on Democrats - NBC

🧐 BOOK: ‘You’ll go down as a wimp:’ Pence’s never-before-published notes key evidence in case against Trump, book says - ABC

🚔 FRANCE: Suspects arrested over brazen jewel theft from Paris’ Louvre museum - CNN

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

📺 Harris 2028?

Kamala Harris gave her strongest signal yet that she is considering running for President in 2028, telling the BBC that she’s “not done.”

However, in the same interview, Harris again failed to give a convincing answer for why she ignored the decline of Joe Biden. Watch:

📺 Bessentt Blasts Welker’s Shutdown Question

NYT : Can Anyone Rescue the Trafficked Girls of L.A.’s Figueroa Street?

In July of 2022, Gavin Newsom signed SB 357 into law, which made it illegal for police to arrest women who loitered with the intent to engage in prostitution. While the goal was to prevent police from targeting transgender sex workers, the result was a massive influx of underage prostitution on a notorious 50-block stretch of Figueroa Street in Southern Los Angeles. The reputation of the area drew customers and trafficking victims from around the country as gangs made millions.

The New York Times (free) has a deeply disturbing account of how hundreds of underage girls on Figueroa Street would openly engage in prostitution, as the police did nothing. Watch this NYT video for more.

Gangs that had long sold drugs began to take advantage of Figueroa’s lucrative opportunity. With a dozen girls, one trafficker could easily make $12,000 a night. “Drugs are sold once and gone forever, but girls can be resold indefinitely,” said Navarro, who had been in the division for two decades. Motel owners who noticed the parades of customers but feared the gangs’ retribution kept quiet.

Soon every intersection from Gage to Imperial had girls waving and waiting to be rented out, some of them imported by traffickers from Oregon or Texas or Alabama. By the end of 2023, the city attorney had taken to calling Figueroa the Kiddie Stroll because so many of the girls weren’t even 13.

Ad: Consumers Research

For years, I’ve warned about the dangers of big banks using the financial system to push political agendas. But thanks to Consumers’ Research and the Open Banking Rule, consumers have access to more competitive banking options than ever before. That’s why I’m proud to stand with Consumers’ Research as they fight to keep you in charge of your financial future, not big banks that discriminate against conservatives and crush competition. Learn more about their work here.

Fortune : Inside the $22 trillion world of private capital, an asset class so big it would be the world’s second-largest economy

🚨 This is lengthy and technical, but it is worth reading:

Top analysts at Bank of America Research are pulling back the curtain on the colossal $22 trillion universe of private capital, an asset class so massive it would be “the world’s second-largest economy” if it were treated as a country. As the global financial landscape faces tectonic shifts, Bank of America Research’s latest thematic investing report reveals that private capital is reshaping how companies, investors, and economies think about growth, risk, and control, challenging the primacy of public markets and opening new frontiers for both innovation and caution.​

Private capital, defined by the bank as assets not available on public markets, includes private equity, private credit and real assets. It has multiplied at a staggering pace, more than doubling since 2012 to $22 trillion by 2024. This explosion has been driven by a retreat from public markets. Since 2000, the number of U.S.-listed companies has halved to just over 4,000, even as the number of private venture-backed firms soared 25-fold. Startups now remain private for an average of 16 years, a third longer than a decade ago, reflecting a broad shift toward private capital and away from public scrutiny and regulation.​

The world’s most transformative firms aren’t found on the stock market ticker, BofA argues. Just as public stock markets have a “Magnificent 7,” so there is a “Private Magnificent 7” of “hectocorns,” each valued at $100 billion or more and growing. BofA’s Thematic Research team estimates that their combined valuations have skyrocketed nearly fivefold since 2023 to $1.4 trillion. They evaluated the top 16 companies in the space, representing $1.5 trillion in value, an astonishing 1% of global GDP. There are many other “decacorns” (valued at $10 billion+) and unicorns below them in the list.

Full story at Fortune.

WSJ : Milei Wins Mandate for Free-Market Revolution in Argentina’s Election

President Javier Milei scored a decisive political win Sunday, strengthening his position in Argentina’s Congress and securing a lifeline for his audacious free-market revolution backed by President Trump.

With more than 99% of votes counted, Milei’s Freedom Advances party won almost 41% of the national vote, more than doubling its representation in Congress. That means his party and allies secured at least one-third of the seats in both chambers—the critical threshold that allows Milei to preserve his veto power and defend his sweeping decrees.

The result, stronger than most polls had predicted, gives Milei fresh political momentum after months of unrest over deep spending cuts and a grinding recession last year. It also shores up his standing with Washington and the International Monetary Fund, which have tied future financial support to the survival of his austerity experiment.

Argentina’s dollar-denominated government bonds surged Monday, with the election outcome bolstering Milei’s ability to implement the free-market reforms that have won the support of President Trump. U.S.-listed Argentine stocks rallied in premarket trading.

Full story at WSJ (paywall).

NYT : Putin Says Russia Now Has Nuclear-Powered Missile

Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable Burevestnik missile and is preparing to deploy it, President Vladimir V. Putin said Sunday, a pointed message to the West after plans for a summit with President Trump collapsed.

Because the weapon runs on nuclear power, it can fly for much longer than other missiles can, and, the Kremlin says, is capable of evading missile defense systems.

“This is a unique product that no one in the world has,” Mr. Putin said during a meeting with the chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery V. Gerasimov, and other military commanders, according to a video released by the Kremlin. “We need to identify potential uses and begin preparing the infrastructure for deploying this weapon in our armed forces,” Mr. Putin continued.

Full story at NYT (free).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Donald Trump Rules Out Running for Vice President in 2028: ‘Too Cute’ - Newsweek

Cigna will end drug rebates in many private health plans in 2027 - Reuters & Bloomberg (paywall)

America Doesn’t Have Enough Weapons for a Major Conflict. These Workers Know Why. - Politico

Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops - Yahoo

The economy is in uncharted territory - Axios

The Mission Creep of Public Schools - IFS

US detains British commentator Sami Hamdi in middle of national speaking tour - CNN

How the Firebombing of His Home Changed Josh Shapiro - NYT (free)

Bodies keep being recovered from the bayous around Houston. Why officials are convinced it’s not the work of a serial killer - CNN

Rumor: They’re Gonna Put Ads in Apple Maps Soon - VICE

America’s Hottest New Investment: Rare-Earth Companies - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot:

Ad: American Energy

For years, my friends at the American Energy Institute sounded the alarm on the progressive war on affordable energy. But thanks to the Trump administration’s commitment to safe, reliable nuclear energy, America’s energy future is brighter than ever. That’s why I am partnering with my friends at American Energy Institute to drive economic prosperity through abundant, affordable, and reliable energy for everyone. Learn more about the bright future of American energy here.