Welcome! Another automaker is warning of motor oil shortages.

🇨🇺 NEW: U.S. moving to indict Cuba’s Raúl Castro - CBS

👀 DETAILS: Southern Poverty Law Center Got Rich Opposing Trump. Now He’s Trying to Crush It. - WSJ (free)

🔥 GONE: Coast Guard intercepts “triple threat” of boats holding 3 tons of cocaine, opens fire on one vessel - CBS

‼️ STUNNING: In a mandatory anti-racism class, Penn State told 1L law students they must "acknowledge the reality of systemic racism" and "dismantle systems that racialize, subordinate, and oppress." The Free Beacon got the audio. - X

🫏 IMPORTANT: The forever campaign: Mamdani brings DSA-style organizing to City Hall - Politico

⛴️ NOTABLE: Tensions flare near Strait of Hormuz as a ship is seized and another is sunk - AP

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Trump on gas prices after the war: