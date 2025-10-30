Welcome! Hamas is releasing several coffins of deceased hostages to the Red Cross in the coming hours.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump cuts China tariff after Xi signals tougher fentanyl enforcement, rare-earth pause - Fox News

‼️ NEWS: Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons - Reuters

💊 FASCINATING: See the Secret Networks Smuggling Drugs to the U.S. From Latin America - WSJ (free)

🇫🇷 UPDATE: 5 more arrests in brazen Louvre crown jewels heist but gems still missing, prosecutor says - CBS

🧕🏾 NOT CLOSE AT ALL: Mamdani is widening his lead on Cuomo, according to Harry Enten on CNN.

