Welcome! It is Tuesday, the midterms are a week from today, and the courts are busier than the campaigns.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump administration officials are describing what Anthropic’s Claude did in Georgia as an “alarming” attack on the state’s election data. That overstates what happened. According to Anthropic, Claude pulled aggregate vote counts, not individual voter records, and never touched the state’s voter registration system. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says “accessing public information is not a hack,” and the counts can be derived from data the state sells to anyone for a fee. Unfortunately, Claude got that data by getting around the paywall without anyone telling it to, and that part is a fair thing to question.

🇮🇱 ELECTION DAY IN ISRAEL: Israelis are voting today for the 26th Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to keep his job against Gadi Eisenkot, whose Yashar party most polls expect to win the most seats, and neither bloc is polling at the 61 seats needed to govern. - Trey Yingst / Times of Israel

⚖️ CHARGED AGAIN: The Justice Department brings Espionage Act charges against James Comey over a 2016 disclosure to the New York Times. - Newsmax / SCOTUS Wire

🔙 REINSTATED: A federal judge rules the Justice Department unlawfully fired Maurene Comey and orders her reinstated with back pay. - CBS News

🗳️ NOT YET: A divided Ninth Circuit panel refuses the Justice Department’s emergency bid to set aside more than 20,000 Los Angeles County mail ballots. - NBC Los Angeles

🪖 THE GUARD: The Ninth Circuit rules 2-1 that President Trump likely exceeded his authority in federalizing the California National Guard. - KRCR

💰 BOUNTY: President Trump offers $1 million to anyone whose voter fraud report leads to an arrest and conviction. - ABC7

🎤 NOT INVITED: A 23-year-old detransitioner says she was kept from asking James Talarico about gender at his CNN town hall. - Fox News

🌽 FARM CRISIS: Farmers’ troubles threaten the Iowa GOP’s years of dominance. - NBC News

🛒 MERGER: DoorDash is in advanced talks to buy Instacart in a deal that could value it at about $17 billion. - Wall Street Journal / Fox Business

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