Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Williamson's avatar
Rick Williamson
2h

I love how so many Democrats are saying 'the Senate Democrats caved' in reopening the government, totally confirming the Republicans' claims that the Dems were the ones shutting down the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Blair's avatar
Blair
2h

Someone should go to Mar A Lago with an index card that shows on one side how Rome was toppled by deficit spending, debt, and high inflation and the other side that says simply says: Debt - Bad, Balanced Budget - Good (with a smiley face for added affect)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture