Welcome! The Show Notes are free today, but I have one favor to ask. I’m partnering with Hungry For A Day to help feed families across the country this Thanksgiving. Just $40 provides a full Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. I know the holidays can be a tight time for many of us, but this is a simple, meaningful way to make a real difference. Please donate.

⛔️ BIAS: The BBC has been forced to correct two Gaza stories PER WEEK since October 7th. - The Telegraph

🙄 BAD IDEA: Fannie Mae set to drop its 620 credit score minimum - Homes.com

👀 BERKSHIRE: Go read Warren Buffett’s final annual report.

✈️ ONGOING: Airlines warn flight cancellations will continue even after shutdown ends - CNBC

🇸🇾 NEWS: Syria’s Al-Sharaa meets Trump in historic White House visit - SEMAFOR

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

CNN

I joined Anders Cooper last night to vent about how both sides have used Jeffrey Epstein to avoid talking about real problems.

Schumer Shutdown

Backlash is building against Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats after a 40-day government shutdown failed to secure Republican concessions on Obamacare subsidies.

“People are f**king pissed,” said New Mexico Democratic Melanie Stansbury. The Congresswoman was one of dozens of congressional Democrats who participated in a private call yesterday that “devolved into a furious vent session” about their Senate colleagues. Roughly half of those who participated in Monday’s call openly criticised Chuck Schumer’s handling of the shutdown.

A separate Axios story reveals that Chuck Schumer was approached by a group of moderate Democrat Senators who didn’t want to pick the shutdown fight before it began. Schumer convinced the group to hold out until “at least the beginning of November, when open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began.” The same group ultimately went against Schumer and sided with Republicans to reopen the government. Read my morning piece here.

In other words, this was always the Schumer Shutdown. Watch this from Scott Jennings:

📺 Scott Bessent Educates MSNBC

MUST READ: ‘Sold POTUS a bill of goods’: WH furious with Pulte over 50-year mortgage

White House officials are furious with Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency director, who talked the president into suggesting a 50-year mortgage plan.

The White House was blindsided by the idea, according to two people familiar with the situation granted anonymity to discuss internal thinking, and is now dealing with a furious backlash from conservative allies, business leaders and lawmakers.

On Saturday evening, Pulte arrived at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach Golf Club with a roughly 3-by-5 posterboard in hand. A graphic of former President Franklin Roosevelt appeared below “30-year mortgage” and one of Trump below “50-year mortgage.” The headline was “Great American Presidents.”

Roughly 10 minutes later, Trump posted the image to Truth Social, according to one of the people familiar, who was with the president at the time.

Almost immediately, aides were fielding angry phone calls from those who thought the idea – which would endorse a 50 year payback period for a mortgage – was both bad politics and bad policy, a move that could raise housing costs in the long run, the person said.

Full story at Politico.

‘Shockingly large’ amount of sensitive satellite communications are unencrypted and vulnerable to interception

Cybersecurity researchers have intercepted vast quantities of private voice calls and text messages, including potentially sensitive communications of government and military officials, transmitted over completely unprotected satellite communication links.

When the researchers decided to put satellite communications under scrutiny, they thought they would find some flaws. What they discovered was much worse than their wildest dreams. Using a commercial off-the-shelf satellite dish mounted on the roof of a university campus in San Diego, they scanned internet traffic routed via 39 geostationary satellites visible from southern California.

They soon realized that sensitive messages including those involving critical infrastructure and internal corporate and government communications were broadcast via those satellites completely unprotected. The experiment could be easily replicated by hackers using commercially available equipment, the researchers warn, saying the results were “as bad as one could hope.”

Full story at Space.com.

Throwback

This was Zohran Mamdani’s statement defending a derranged homeless man who was threatening to hurt a subway car full of women and children.

Using Your Credit Card at the Checkout Is Set to Get a Lot More Complicated

Your favorite latte at the local coffee shop could soon cost $5, $5.10 or $5.25—depending on how you pay.

A settlement between Visa, Mastercard and U.S. merchants announced this week could usher in a new era of tiered pricing at the register, giving businesses more power to charge fees depending on the credit card you use. The agreement comes after a two-decade antitrust battle over interchange fees, the charges banks collect from merchants every time a customer pays with plastic.

The settlement still needs court approval, and is likely to be contested by some merchant groups, which have disagreed over the fees and other terms in the past. A deal last year fell apart after lawyers for some merchants objected.

Full story at WSJ (free).

‘Ghost job’ postings are adding another layer of uncertainty to the stalling jobs picture

Judging by current data, you’d think there’s literally a job out there for anyone who wants one. Looking deeper under the hood, though, tells a different story.

The level of job openings as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for years has shown there are at least as many available positions as there are unemployed workers.

But comparing the openings with actual hirings shows that not all those jobs are being filled. Not even close, in fact: Since the beginning of 2024, job openings have outnumbered job hirings by more than 2.2 million a month, according to BLS data. That points to an ongoing problem with “ghost jobs” that never seem to get filled.

“The U.S. labor market looks deceptively strong on paper. Millions of openings suggest opportunity, but many are illusions,” said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume, an employment assistance platform that released a report this week on “the ghost job economy.” “The ghost job economy inflates hope, wastes job seekers’ time and clouds the data [that] policymakers rely on to steer the economy.”

Full story at CNBC.

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Japan and China exchange barbs after prime minister’s remarks about Taiwan - Politico

Where redistricting efforts stand after California passes Prop 50 - Axios

Private-jet demand is on the rise amid government shutdown, says Flexjet CEO - CNBC

World’s biggest mining project begins operations in Guinea - SEMAFOR

A reporter outlines Trump’s options to subvert the 2026 midterm elections - NPR

Trump asks Supreme Court to take his appeal of E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case - CBS

‘Total Portfolio Approach’ Is Shaking Up How Trillions Get Managed - Bloomberg (paywall)

Russian teen street musician jailed for third time after singing anti-war songs - CBS

Klimt portrait in late Estée Lauder heir’s collection could fetch over $150 million at auction - CNN

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy releases video showing student smirking after hurling vile antisemitic slur - NY Post

Europe Is in a Gray Zone Between War and Peace - WSJ (paywall)

China Hatches Plan to Keep U.S. Military From Getting Its Rare-Earth Magnets - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: