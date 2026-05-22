Welcome! The CEO of Bolt fired his entire HR team because they were “creating problems that didn't exist.”

‼️ CRISIS: Consumer sentiment hits fresh record low in May as Iran war fuels inflation worries - CNBC

🚨 BREAKING: New details begin to emerge in Kyle Busch death as NASCAR world remains in shock - Fox News

💍 HEADLINE: Trump says he’ll ‘try’ to attend son’s wedding this weekend but it’s ‘not good timing’ - NBC

🚔 RADICAL DEMS: A leading Democrat in Wisconsin governor’s race urged abolishing police - CNN

👽 NEWS: Pentagon releases more UFO files: “Speechless after these observations” - CBS

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