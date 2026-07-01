Welcome! Happy Bobby Bonilla Day to all who celebrate.

🚨 HEADLINE: ‘Ro’ Me the Money! How Progressive Class Warrior Ro Khanna Lives Like the Oligarchs He ‘Fights,’ With In-Home Elevator, $190K Range Rover, and Family-Owned Golf Courses. - Free Beacon

😂 SHE’S RUNNING: Harris reaches out to Mamdani, pro-Palestinian activists in run-up to 2028 - Axios

🔥 HUGE: Justice Department investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego’s use of campaign funds, sources say - CBS

‼️ STUNNER: Phil Weiser upsets Michael Bennet to win Democratic primary for Colorado governor - SEMAFOR

➡️ NEWS: Anthropic is redeploying Fable 5.

⚽️ TONIGHT: U.S. faces Bosnia in first World Cup knockout round - NPR

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