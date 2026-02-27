Welcome! Core wholesale prices rose 0.8% in January, much more than expected - CNBC

🍸 HEADLINE: Martini in student’s lunch box prompts Georgia police to warn parents: ‘That is NOT Apple Juice’ - NBC

😡 OUTRAGE: First “openly trans” US lawmaker admits to sickening child sex charges involving kids as young as 3. - X

👶 IS THIS A JOKE: The Birthrate Is Plunging. Why Some Say That’s a Good Thing. - NYT (free)

💸 WHAT TAX MONEY?: Report exposes billions in uncovered fraud, waste as watchdog coalition offers support to Trump’s crackdown - FoxNews

🧑‍💻 CAUSE, WHY NOT?: OpenAI announces $110 billion funding round with backing from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank - CNBC

🏛️ ON THE HOT SEAT: Bill Clinton testifies in House Epstein investigation - AP

🙄 OOPS: US military used laser to take down Border Protection drone, lawmakers say - WTOP News

