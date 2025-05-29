Welcome! Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. use AI to write the “Make America Healthy Again” report?
🚨 BREAKING: Trump's ban on foreign Harvard students halted by judge while lawsuit proceeds - Axios
➡️ NEW: Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration. - Politico
🙄 CALIFORNIA: Despite 12,048 properties being destroyed in the LA fires, only 11 building permits have been issued.
📺 MUST WATCH: North Korea Using Balloons To Salvage Doomed Warship: Analyst - Newsweek
⛴️ FASCINATING: How America Lost Control Of The Seas - The Atlantic
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.