Welcome! Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, contrary to reports in the American press, are furious with the Trump Administration for not responding to Iran’s bombing of the UAE’s oil facility. The Trump Administration is engaging in damage control.

TUNE IN NOW. THE SHOW IS LIVE.

🚨🚨BREAKING: NEW CUBA SANCTIONS. “Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions Thursday on Cuba’s military-industrial enterprise, its leader and a state-owned natural resources company.” Axios.

🛑Do Not Pass Go. Saudi Arabia’s anger at Trump’s deal with Iran is so extensive that the nation is refusing to allow the United States to use its air bases inside Saudi Arabia.

Gas. The political fallout from high gas prices is shaping the American response to Iran, which is part of why the Arab allies are so upset. They went out on a limb to back Trump against Iran and feel like the limb is being sawed off to save Republicans in the United States.

🍾Congrats. Clarence Thomas is now the second longest serving Supreme Court Justice in history.

💵 Liability. The on-going drip drip drip against Kash Patel is coming from inside the house. More and more in the White House are ready to see him go, but it probably won’t happen till after the election. The latest hit is on his personalize bourbon, which he has branded “KA$H.” The FBI keeps denying the stories. They may be fiction. But perception becomes reality after a while, even in the White House.

🚨A Dem Senate? Democrats increasingly think they have a real shot at taking the Senate.

The Problem. The GOP has an enthusiasm problem. They simply are not showing up at the rate they did in 2022.

Moral of the Story. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is only Secretary of Health and Human Services because Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana supported his nomination. As a thank you, RFK allies are working to defeat Cassidy in Louisiana. Cassidy tried to make peace with Trump by supporting RFK and it has not worked out.

Must Read: To End Racial Gerrymandering, Congress Needs to Act (WSJ) Editor’s Note: The Alabama Attorney General will join me on air today to talk about Alabama’s redistricting.

The Party of Trump

Though Podcastistan may have broken with Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson have become progressives despite the Heritage Foundation coddling them, the GOP is still mostly the party of Trump.

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