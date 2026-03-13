Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kelly christenot's avatar
Kelly christenot
20m

One thing more I’m just asking Erick is everyone at CNN that Stupid or that uneducated about history or is it just me that sees a network that should just go the way of the dinosaurs they just can’t seem to give straight news without a agenda

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Kelly christenot's avatar
Kelly christenot
35m

If the Seahawks are worried about losing players to taxes I wonder what the Rams,Dodgers,Padres,Angels,chargers,Lakers (Levon James)49ers every hockey team the rest of the NBA are thinking. Call My Agent find me a place in Texas Tennessee Florida any place but the left coast

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