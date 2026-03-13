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🚨 NEW: TSA agents missed their second paycheck today amid an ongoing government shutdown. - X & The Hill

‼️ STUNNING: After 152% spike, NYPD changes how it reports hate crimes - Gothamist

❌ AS EXPECTED: Seahawks’ John Schneider says ‘millionaires tax’ will ‘sting’ for signing players - Seattle Times

🇨🇺 PANIC: Cuba announces release of 51 prisoners amid increased tensions with the U.S. - Miami Herald

🩺 PROBLEM: One-Third of Americans Cut Back to Cover Healthcare Expenses - Gallup

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GAS TRACKER

Terror Attacks

Virginia: One person is dead, and two people are injured after a gunman shot up a classroom of ROTC students at Old Dominion University.

The gunman was a former member of the Virginia National Guard who was sentenced to jail for 11 years for attempting to provide support to ISIS. We now know that Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a native of Sierra Leone, was released from custody early in 2024.

The sole casualty was Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a Professor of Military Science and leader of Old Dominion University’s ROTC program. A veteran of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve, he was a highly decorated Army officer who received two Bronze Stars and numerous other military honors for his service.

🚨 The gunman is dead thanks to a group of students who killed the terrorist without using a firearm.

Instead of focusing on the bad guy, the Soros-funded Norfolk, Virginia district attorney went on a tirade about… gun control.

Michigan: A driver is dead after ramming his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue yesterday afternoon in a Detroit suburb.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national who first entered the U.S. in 2011, rammed his vehicle into a Reformed Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Ghazali “barreled down the hallway” in his vehicle before an armed security guard shot and killed him.

Miraculously, no one else was killed, and only minor injuries were reported. Just down the hall, more than 140 kids were present in the synagogue’s preschool program.

Related: Suspect in Michigan synagogue attack lost family in recent airstrike in Lebanon, source says. - CBS

IRAN : Operational Update From Gen. Dan Caine

"Today will be our heaviest day of kinetic fires across the operating area... We've attacked over 6,000 targets, and our strike packages continue to launch every hour."

Hegseth: “Not-So-Supreme Leader”

MUST READ : The White House’s Oil-Restraint Toolbox Is Empty

The piece below is by Javier Blas, widely regarded as Bloomberg’s top writer on oil and energy.

Despite President Donald Trump’s blustering that America benefits when oil prices surge, crunch time is fast approaching for both the war and the energy market. He either ends the conflict quickly, or sky-high energy costs will force him to do so. The oil market may not have the same fearsome reputation as the bond market but, trust me, it can be equally savage in twisting a politician’s arm. This week, the White House earned some breathing space thanks to the release of emergency reserves, plus the use of pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. But the extra time is measured in days, rather than weeks. Certainly, Trump does not have months. My working assumption is that the oil market will add $3 to $6 a barrel to the headline price for every day — every single day — that the war continues. Monday to Friday, that’s $15-$30. It’s bearable for another week, perhaps two, but any longer and the world will start to incur serious economic damage through soaring energy costs. Short of a very risky — and possibly illegal — intervention in the oil futures market, the White House doesn’t have more meaningful tools to wield to bring energy prices down.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

NYT : 6 Killed in Crash of U.S. Refueling Plane in Iraq, Military Says

All six crew members died after a U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft that was part of the American and Israeli war against Iran crashed in neighboring Iraq, United States Central Command said on Friday. In a statement, it said that rescue efforts were continuing and that the circumstances of the crash were under investigation, but added that “the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.” The deaths brought the number of U.S. service members killed in operations related to the Iran conflict to at least 13.

Full story at NYT (paywall) or Washington Post (free)

NYT : Cuban President Acknowledges Talks With Trump Administration

In what was seen as a last-ditch effort to save his hobbled government, President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba announced on Friday that his government had been holding talks with the Trump administration while managing an increasingly severe lack of fuel. Cuba’s government is facing an existential crisis as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on the 67-year-old Communist state, maintaining what amounts to an oil blockade. Fuel is rapidly running out, plunging Cuba into prolonged periods of darkness. Though the discussions with the United States had previously been reported by U.S. news outlets, it was the first time the government had acknowledged that talks were underway.

Full story at NYT (free).

POLITICO : Vance was ‘skeptical’ voice in White House on Iran strikes

Vice President JD Vance was skeptical of the U.S. striking Iran in the leadup to President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the war, two senior Trump officials told POLITICO. Vance, who has long questioned U.S. intervention abroad, has publicly defended Trump’s Iran operation. But White House officials revealed that the vice president made his opposition known in the leadup, pulling the curtain open after months of speculation about Vance being far more tepid about military action than Trump. Vance is “skeptical,” is “worried about success” and “just opposes” the war on Iran, a senior Trump official said via text message. The official was granted anonymity to speak about the vice president’s views.

Full story at Politico.

WSJ : New York City’s $30 Minimum-Wage Proposal Rattles Small Businesses

A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York City to $30 an hour is drawing cheers from working-class New Yorkers struggling to afford the city and sending chills through a business community confronting rising costs on other fronts. A bill introduced this week in the City Council would raise New York’s minimum wage to the highest in the country—for any city or state. If the measure passes, it would take the current minimum hourly wage from $17 to $30 by 2030 for large businesses; businesses that employ fewer than 500 people would hit the $30 mark by 2032. For small businesses especially, a wage increase would come on top of sky-high rent and surges in utility and insurance costs since the pandemic. “It’s just going to get to the stage where a chef or a waitress or a bartender who has a dream of opening a restaurant—it’s just not possible,” said Sean Hayden, who employs 200 people across his five restaurants and a cocktail lounge in Manhattan and pays his tipped workers the city’s current $17 minimum wage.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Swalwell

A non-California resident is leading the race to be governor.

Uh-Oh

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Migrant who shoved 2 onto NYC subway tracks was deported 4 times, previously arrested for violent crimes: feds - NY Post

Scoop: Trump claimed in G7 call that Iran is “about to surrender” - Axios

98-year-old federal judge suspended for mental fitness appeals to Supreme Court - The Hill

Trump Removes Sanctions on Russia to Help Oil Flow Amid Iran Conflict - NYT (free)

Buzzfeed has ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business - CNN

Fears of a food shock rise as midterms loom - Axios

14 million doses of fentanyl seized from secret drug lab in Mexico - CBS

College basketball tournament ditches new glass floor for hardwood after a player gets hurt - NBC

Dow closes down 700 points as global oil prices top $100 a barrel - ABC

An Exodus of Money Endangers Wall Street’s Private-Credit Craze - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot:

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