Welcome! A 79-year-old congresswoman is being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

👉 STUNNING: NY Times Platforms Far-Left Radical Hasan Piker To Promote Theft - NewsBusters

🔥 MUST READ: Palisades reservoir that was empty during fire is dry again. Residents aren’t happy about it - LA Times

‼️ OUTRAGE: 250 out of 270 (92%) of the DACA recipients had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. - Bill Melugin on X

💨 HEADLINE: Trump administration moves to reclassify cannabis in major shift that could expand research - CNBC

🚨 NOTABLE: Pete Hegseth Fires Navy Secretary John Phelan - WSJ (free)

🙄 CRY MORE? A year after DOGE, former federal employees are still looking for work - NBC

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