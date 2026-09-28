Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
Sep 28

How fricking stupid are the British ?? Release suspected terrorists on bail ? What idiots !

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Sep 28

"The Georgia Democrats running for Senate, Governor, and Lt. Governor all went to private school or sent their kids to private school."

Well, OF COURSE they did.

"Now they're against school choice for others."

Well, OF COURSE they are.

Democrat playbook page one: What I deserve and take, you don't get. Now shut up and vote D.

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