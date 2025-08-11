Welcome! AOL dial-up is shutting down on September 30th.

🏈 WATCH: A historic 70-yard field goal won’t make the record books because it was a preseason game.

🥊 NEW: The UFC is moving from ESPN to CBS and Paramount+ in a 7 year/$7.7 billion deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Judge denies DOJ bid to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury records - NBC

➡️ DISTURBING: Everything you need to know about Friday’s shooting at the CDC. - CNN

✅ SPACE: NASA astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific after a five-month mission to the ISS. They had been launched to relieve two crew members stranded by a failed Russian capsule and orbited Earth 2,368 times during 146 days in space.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Thought of the day:

Clip of the day: