Welcome! Eight days to go. If you have not voted early yet and your state lets you, make a plan this week. Polls do not vote. People do.

I am off today, Dan Mandis is doing the show.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he has “a decision to make” on Iran: “Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal?” - Fox News

📈 AI IPO: Anthropic files SEC paperwork as AI giant prepares for major IPO - Fox Business

🛢️ OIL: Brent drops more than 6% from near-wartime highs as Qatari, Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials head to Tehran. - Reuters

👀 INTEL: U.S. intelligence says Iran has “substantially increased” efforts to target American diplomats, with lethal plots at “advanced stages.” - Washington Times

🇧🇷 BRAZIL: Lula wins a fourth term by about 4.4 million votes, and Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede. - AP

⚖️ ALASKA: Mary Peltola's campaign asks a federal judge to toss the DOJ's Sullivan suit before Election Day. - Forbes

🇮🇱 REPORT: CNN says Netanyahu pushed for a joint strike on Iran before Israel’s election and Trump said, “Wait.” Netanyahu’s office calls it “fake news.” - Times of Israel

🗳️ MICHIGAN: Trump calls Abdul El-Sayed a "jihadist" at a Port Huron rally as the Senate race tightens. - MLive

⛈️ WEATHER: More flooding in Four Corners region after storms bring heavy rain and at least 1 tornado - NBC News

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