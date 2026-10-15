Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Sue Haggerty's avatar
Sue Haggerty
Oct 15

Thank God common sense prevailed and the Hasan execution will not be live-streamed. And Ilhan Omar is a fraud, living in our country who has given her the freedom to spew her hatred of America. Given her family's background, why should we be surprised. The dangers of Africa and the Middle East continue to end up right on our doorstep.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
Oct 15

Become a politician and get rich. More and more reasons for term limits.

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