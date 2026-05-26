Welcome! I will not be on radio today. My wife went to a doctor’s appointment and her car decided to start smoking and die just as she pulled into the parking garage at the hospital. On my way to sort out this situation. Dan Mandis is filling in for me.

🚨 BREAKING: A federal court just blocked Alabama’s new congressional map.

‼️ MUST READ: The US budget math is looking dangerous - Stanford

‼️ RELATED: The bond market is telling us the free lunch is over - Axios

🗳️ RUNOFF DAY: John Conryn vs Ken Paxton in Texas. - CBS

🔥 OUTRAGE: Macon planners drop window case against 95-year-old after finding their own approval from 2002 - Macon Meldody

➡️ NEWS: Rubio aide promoted to top White House national security post - Axios

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