Welcome! Contrary to what I said yesterday, we still have some tickets left for the Not Safe For Radio event this Saturday. With the Georgia vs. Alabama game increasingly likely to be cancelled, get your tickets here!

➡️ NOTABLE: My buddy Leland Vittert is on the ground in Michigan, preparing to host a debate tonight between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed. Check out his exclusive take here and get 20% off his Substack page here.

🔥 SPEAKING OF: Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed refused to tell Vittert last night whether Iran or Israel was the bigger threat to the US. - WarNotes

🚨 BREAKING: NFL asks U.S. Supreme Court to take up prediction market case - ESPN

❌ STUNNING: Sen. John Thune’s super PAC is pulling money out of Mike Collins race in Georgia and redeploying it in South Carolina. - X

‼️ NEWS: Major ICE operation underway across California: ‘Go after anybody’ - Washington Examiner

😳 VOLUNTOLD: President Trump volunteered Ken Paxton for a debate against James Talarico despite Paxton’s refusal to debate. Talarico agreed. - X

👀 WHAT I’M READING: Will the Court Stop Climate Lawsuits From Becoming a National Carbon Tax? - Deep Background

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Flydubai Hijacker’s Troubling Online History

The Flydubai co-pilot who attempted to hijack a flight to Tel Aviv had a troubling online history, according to a new Financial Times investigation into Omani-Syrian terrorist Hamam al-Hammami.