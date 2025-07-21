THE SHOW NOTES: DEI Grants, Sanctuary Cities, Washington Redskins, Federal Reserve, & Microsoft Hack
Welcome! Over 140 passengers and crew members fell sick with a mysterious illness on a Royal Caribbean ship.
🔥 OUTRAGE: Pete Buttigieg’s DOT spent $80 billion on DEI grants, delayed air traffic control upgrades - NY Post
👍 TRUMP: Trump threatens Washington stadium deal unless NFL team readopts Redskins name - Reuters
🚨 ALARMING: Unearthed chat sheds light on cozy ties between judges, climate activists, raising ethical concerns - Fox News
➡️ NEWS: Number missing in Texas floods drops from 97 to 3 - Axios
📈 DATA: ABC/CBS/PBS Refuse to Cover Biden Autopen Scandal, NBC Offers a Scant 34 Seconds - NewsBusters
‼️ BIAS: NPR's Death by a Thousand Decolonizations - Pesca Profundities
💥 MUST READ: The Scandal of the Biden ‘Tell-All’ Books - Commentary
