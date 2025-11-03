Welcome! Nikki Minaj praised Donald Trump??

🚨 BREAKING: OpenAI signs $38 billion compute deal with Amazon, partnering with cloud leader for first time - CNBC

🗑️ STUNNING: The Democratic brand is “total and complete garbage in the mind of the American public.” - CNN’s Harry Enten

🔴 NEWS: SCOTUS hears tariff case on Wednesday. - NYT (free)

😂 LOL: James Carville to Kamala Harris: ‘No Democrat wants to hear from you’ - The Hill

⛔️ NEWS: Democrats brace for Nancy Pelosi’s possible retirement - NBC

‼️ WHAT: A women’s soccer player wrote an opinion piece arguing that women’s soccer needed to put policies in place to keep men from playing in their league. Her teammates held a press conference and called her racist and transphobic. - X

BREAKING: SNAP Payments Happening Soon

The Trump administration told a federal judge in Rhode Island on Monday that it would tap billions of dollars in contingency funds to help pay for at least some SNAP benefits during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

The administration, in a court filing, told the judge it had declined the option he suggested of making the full November payments for SNAP benefits by using money from the Child Nutrition Program and other unspecified funds.

Full story at NBC.

Working-class voters think Dems are ‘woke’ and ‘weak,’ new research finds

Working-class voters see Democrats as “woke, weak and out-of-touch” and six in 10 have a negative view of the party, concluded a frank internal assessment of the hole the party finds itself in.

The nine-month, 21-state research project is the latest in a wave of post-mortems and data dives aimed at solving the Democratic Party’s electoral challenges after their sweeping losses in 2024. It was funded by Democracy Matters, a nonprofit aligned with flagship Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, and backed by months of polling, dozens of focus groups and message testing.

American Bridge’s project focused exclusively on working-class voters, shedding light on a once-core constituency for Democrats that’s drifted away from the party over the last decade. And the initial feedback is grim: Working-class voters don’t see Democrats as strong or patriotic, while Republicans represent safety and strength for them. These voters “can’t name what Democrats stand for, other than being against [Donald] Trump,” according to the report.

Full story at Politico.