Welcome! Virginians head to the polls today to vote on the most gerrymandered map in the country.

❌ FIRED: Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) and Cory Mills (R-Fla.) could both be expelled from Congress this week. - Axios

✅ TODAY: Kevin Warsh, Trump’s Fed Chair pick, heads to Capitol Hill to face the Senate Banking Committee. - CNBC

🔥 DID YOU KNOW: Kevin Warsh studied under Milton Friedman? - The Guardian

👀 NEWS: John Ternus is Tim Cook’s replacement at Apple. Who is he? - WSJ (free)

‼️ STUNNING: Incoming college freshmen will rack up an average of $43,000 in student loans by graduation - CNBC

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