Operation Midnight Hammer

B-2 stealth bombers dropped fourteen 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs on the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities in a stunning covert attack deemed Operation Midnight Hammer.

On Saturday, a diversionary group of B-2 stealth bombers flew west over the Pacific in a path visible to airline flight trackers—deliberately creating a misleading signal to suggest the likely timing and direction of the impending strike on Iran.

Meanwhile, seven B-2 bombers headed east across the Atlantic, refueling multiple times en route before striking Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo and Natanz. Once the mission was complete, the aircraft returned to the United States without a single shot fired by Iran.

US military commanders told the President that only two bunker buster bombs would be needed to clear the facility at Fordow. Trump told them it wasn’t enough. For perspective, only 20 GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs are in existence.

The B-2 bombers dropped twelve bunker busters on Fordow, targeting the ventilation shaft for primary access. Buried inside a mountain in southern Tehran, it is believed that the Fordow facility is completely inoperable.

Two bunker busters were dropped on Natanz along with 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles from an American submarine hundreds of miles away.

🚨 🚨 Despite the success of the attacks, a growing concern is emerging that Iran may have slipped its current uranium out of the Fordow facility before the attack. This is from The Free Press:

Last Thursday, as Israel expanded its military campaign, Iranian authorities at the Fordow nuclear complex in the country’s northwest dispatched 16 cargo trucks to the underground site’s primary tunnel entrance. These vehicles proceeded, over the next 24 hours, to move unidentified equipment a kilometer away, while working to fortify the mountain-covered crown jewel in the Islamic Republic’s atomic program.

American and Israeli intelligence, as well as private satellite operators, detected these activities around the complex, U.S. officials working on Iran told The Free Press. But Washington and Jerusalem decided not to act, in part to try and track where the vehicles ultimately went, but also to wait for President Donald Trump to formally green-light an attack on Fordow, which he did a day later. Now, nuclear experts worry, Tehran may have used this window to slip sensitive equipment and materials to other secret locations across the country.

Israel launched fresh attacks on the Fordow facility this morning, blocking access routes into the mountain. Additionally, Israel struck secondary Iranian facilities, including an airport and an infamous prison where political prisoners and regime opponents are held.

Correction: In my morning piece, I said the US dropped six bunker buster bombs. The number is actually fourteen.

Top sources: WSJ, NYT, Bloomberg, The Free Press, BBC, & Politico

About The B-2 Stealth Bombers

The B-2 stealth bombers used to attack the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant are equipped with toilets, microwaves and usually a cooler for snacks to make life more comfortable for the pilots who were stuck in the cockpit for the 37-hour trip from Missouri to Iran and back.

The fleet of advanced American bombers — originally designed to drop nuclear bombs on the Soviet Union — took off from Whiteman Air Force Base outside Kansas City on Friday for an 18-hour ride across the world, refueling several times in midair, officials said.

For such long trips to be bearable, the high-tech bombers have their cockpits outfitted with mini refrigerators and a microwave oven to keep their crew fed and alert.

Full story at NY Post.

