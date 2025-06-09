Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Roger Beal
2h

Jeff Childers, proprietor of the Coffee & Covid blog, raised an interesting point this morning that I have seen discussed nowhere else, a point that may point to one of the NGO-sponsored causes of the CA riots.

Deep in Trump's "BBBB" budget bill lies a provision to place a 5% tax on so-called "remittances", the monies shipped out of the US by individuals back to their home countries. These funds - a combination of individuals' legitimate earnings, US taxpayer "contributions", and the product of crime and outright theft, represent a multi-BILLION dollar income stream to Mexico, and to several other CA/SA nations.

Trump's tax would not just keep a small percentage of those funds in the US, it would also require reporting and identification of the remitters to the IRS. This has triggered Claudie Shinebomb and likely several of the NGOs, who dislike losing money that they didn't earn, but dislike sunlight even more.

vandalii
2h

"...local ABC reporter claimed the protests were “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” "

Umm, since when is destruction of private property (like automated taxi cabs) "just having fun"? This "reporter" might want to re-tool the brain-to-mouth filter - his appears to be malfunctioning (maybe missing?)...

