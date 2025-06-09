Welcome! Today’s Show Notes are open to everyone thanks to a sponsorship from my friends at Swiss America.

🚨 EXPLAINING THE LA RIOTS: What really happened outside the Paramount Home Depot? The reality on the ground vs. the rhetoric - LA Times

🔥 QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The reality is we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles." - X

👀 MUST READ: ‘You essentially destroyed any chance I have,’ DNC chair told David Hogg in private meeting - Politico

✅ FINALLY: ABC correspondent suspended after post condemning Trump and Miller - Politico

🏀 OUCH: WNBA tickets cost $3 when Caitlin Clark doesn’t play.

🇮🇱 GOOD: Israel has detained Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-bound flotilla and forced them to watch October 7th videos.

Los Angeles, California

Anti-ICE Riots

Violent protests roiled Los Angeles for a third consecutive night as the National Guard was forced to deploy tear gas and rubber bullets against anti-ICE protestors while cars were burning and stores were looted.

The protests started on Friday in response to ICE arrests but were exacerbated on Saturday when a local politician spread a false rumor that ICE was raiding the local Home Depot. Gavin Newsom blamed the violence on President Trump for deploying the National Guard, despite escalating violence on Friday and Saturday. Karoline Leavitt had the best response:

📺 Surreal Clips From LA

A stunning statement from a local ABC reporter claimed the protests were “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

Officers were trapped under a bridge as protestors dropped cement blocks from above.

Democrats Have A Problem

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told party leaders in a recent private conversation that he’s unsure about his ability to lead the party because of infighting created by Vice Chair David Hogg.

“I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” he said in a May 15 Zoom meeting of DNC officers, according to a recording obtained by POLITICO.

Full story at Politico.

Group Backed by George Soros to Plow Millions Into Turning Texas Blue

Democrats are launching a multimillion-dollar effort, helped by megadonor George Soros, to turn Texas into a political battleground after suffering through decades of electoral losses in the nation’s second-largest state.

Texas Majority PAC, a Soros-funded PAC, will launch a “Blue Texas” initiative Monday along with the Texas Democratic Party and a group of county parties, aiming to organize tens of thousands of volunteers, recruit candidates and boost turnout ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Full story at WSJ (paywall).

