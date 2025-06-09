Welcome! Today’s Show Notes are open to everyone thanks to a sponsorship from my friends at Swiss America.
🚨 EXPLAINING THE LA RIOTS: What really happened outside the Paramount Home Depot? The reality on the ground vs. the rhetoric - LA Times
🔥 QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The reality is we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles." - X
👀 MUST READ: ‘You essentially destroyed any chance I have,’ DNC chair told David Hogg in private meeting - Politico
✅ FINALLY: ABC correspondent suspended after post condemning Trump and Miller - Politico
🏀 OUCH: WNBA tickets cost $3 when Caitlin Clark doesn’t play.
🇮🇱 GOOD: Israel has detained Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-bound flotilla and forced them to watch October 7th videos.
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.
Los Angeles, California
Anti-ICE Riots
Violent protests roiled Los Angeles for a third consecutive night as the National Guard was forced to deploy tear gas and rubber bullets against anti-ICE protestors while cars were burning and stores were looted.
The protests started on Friday in response to ICE arrests but were exacerbated on Saturday when a local politician spread a false rumor that ICE was raiding the local Home Depot. Gavin Newsom blamed the violence on President Trump for deploying the National Guard, despite escalating violence on Friday and Saturday. Karoline Leavitt had the best response:
📺 Surreal Clips From LA
A stunning statement from a local ABC reporter claimed the protests were “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”
Officers were trapped under a bridge as protestors dropped cement blocks from above.
Ad: Swiss America
This year is shaping up to be historically significant for gold, which reached an all-time high of $3,500/ounce in April. With ongoing uncertainty around inflation, the strength of the dollar in question, and rising recession concerns, now may be a great time to talk to my friends at Swiss America about diversifying your portfolio with gold.
Democrats Have A Problem
Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told party leaders in a recent private conversation that he’s unsure about his ability to lead the party because of infighting created by Vice Chair David Hogg.
“I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” he said in a May 15 Zoom meeting of DNC officers, according to a recording obtained by POLITICO.
Full story at Politico.
Group Backed by George Soros to Plow Millions Into Turning Texas Blue
Democrats are launching a multimillion-dollar effort, helped by megadonor George Soros, to turn Texas into a political battleground after suffering through decades of electoral losses in the nation’s second-largest state.
Texas Majority PAC, a Soros-funded PAC, will launch a “Blue Texas” initiative Monday along with the Texas Democratic Party and a group of county parties, aiming to organize tens of thousands of volunteers, recruit candidates and boost turnout ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Full story at WSJ (paywall).
Tweets that caught my eye:
Trending news:
Some LA migrant protests fueled by taxpayer-funded group with Dem ties — another with CCP link - NY Post
Warner Bros. Discovery to Split Into Two Companies - Variety
How to Dramatically Reduce the Deficit, If You Have the Political Will - National Review
Welcome to the fattest place in America, where fresh fruit is a 12-mile trip away - Telegraph
Iran carried out implosion tests for nuclear weapons development, IAEA reports - TJP
Screen Time Nightmare: How ‘Digital Pacifiers’ Are Sucking The Sanity Out Of Children - Study Finds
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Seen Operating Deeper Into Pacific - MSN
US aluminium premiums hit record levels after tariffs take effect - Reuters
The Canned-Food Aisle Is Getting Squeezed by Rising Steel Tariffs - WSJ (paywall)
Market snapshot:
Jeff Childers, proprietor of the Coffee & Covid blog, raised an interesting point this morning that I have seen discussed nowhere else, a point that may point to one of the NGO-sponsored causes of the CA riots.
Deep in Trump's "BBBB" budget bill lies a provision to place a 5% tax on so-called "remittances", the monies shipped out of the US by individuals back to their home countries. These funds - a combination of individuals' legitimate earnings, US taxpayer "contributions", and the product of crime and outright theft, represent a multi-BILLION dollar income stream to Mexico, and to several other CA/SA nations.
Trump's tax would not just keep a small percentage of those funds in the US, it would also require reporting and identification of the remitters to the IRS. This has triggered Claudie Shinebomb and likely several of the NGOs, who dislike losing money that they didn't earn, but dislike sunlight even more.
"...local ABC reporter claimed the protests were “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” "
Umm, since when is destruction of private property (like automated taxi cabs) "just having fun"? This "reporter" might want to re-tool the brain-to-mouth filter - his appears to be malfunctioning (maybe missing?)...