Welcome! The Senate bill to fund TSA through DHS is likely dead in the House.

🚨 INSTEAD: Johnson to put short-term DHS funding on floor instead of Senate bill - Axios

🔥 BREAKING: Indicted Democrat Rep Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick one step closer to expulsion - Fox News

‼️ JUST IN: Secret Service agent shoots himself in leg while escorting Jill Biden at Philadelphia International Airport - NY Post

💥 DRIVING NEWS: Stock indexes step into correction territory - Axios

👉 ESSAY: Technology Weakens Our Minds. We Can Fix This. - NYT (free)

😳 UNDER REPORTED: Sophisticated drones attacked Louisiana’s Barksdale bomber base - Asia Times

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