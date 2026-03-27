THE SHOW NOTES: DHS Funding Chaos, The Cherfilus-McCormick Scandal, Iran Clings To Life, Correction Territory, & Jill Biden Needs Better Security
Welcome! The Senate bill to fund TSA through DHS is likely dead in the House.
🚨 INSTEAD: Johnson to put short-term DHS funding on floor instead of Senate bill - Axios
🔥 BREAKING: Indicted Democrat Rep Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick one step closer to expulsion - Fox News
‼️ JUST IN: Secret Service agent shoots himself in leg while escorting Jill Biden at Philadelphia International Airport - NY Post
💥 DRIVING NEWS: Stock indexes step into correction territory - Axios
👉 ESSAY: Technology Weakens Our Minds. We Can Fix This. - NYT (free)
😳 UNDER REPORTED: Sophisticated drones attacked Louisiana’s Barksdale bomber base - Asia Times
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