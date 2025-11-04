📈 Welcome! Zohran Mamdani has a 92% chance of winning today, according to Polymarket.

🗳️ OTHER RACES: Virginia and New Jersey will elect their governor today, California votes on redistricting, and Georgia has two public service commission races.

🚨 BREAKING: Dick Cheney passed away early this morning.

📰 NEWS: Trump backs Cuomo for New York City mayor and threatens to cut funding if Mamdani wins - BBC

🐾 BACKTRACKING: President Trump says SNAP benefits will only be given out when the dems open the government. X

🎄 WHAT: The suit that Will Ferrell wore in the movie ‘Elf’ is expected to go for at least $260,000 at an upcoming auction.

🛜 FASCINATING: Amazon’s new subsea internet cable Fastnet will have the capacity to stream 12.5 million HD movies simultaneously - CNBC

HACK: Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign - JI

📞 YIKES: Bomb threats temporarily closed some polls in New Jersey. - X

