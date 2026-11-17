Welcome! I am excited to partner with my friends at Hungry For A Day to help them reach their goal of feeding 75,000 people nationwide a meal this holiday season. Just $40 provides a complete Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four, with 100% of donations going directly toward meals. Help us make a difference by donating here.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING: Jensen Huang Breaks Silence, Signals Willingness to Return as Nvidia CEO - WSJ (free)

👀 STARTING HERE: The Forces That Messed With the GOP’s Grip on Texas - WSJ (free)

🚀 JUST COOL: Voyager 1 Has Sped Through Space at 38,000 Mph Since 1977. This Wednesday, It Will Finally Reach 1 Light-Day From Earth. - SA

‼️ AGAIN: Cyber Attack Hits 178 Major Websites - Newsweek

🐊 NOTABLE: Florida stayed red, but look at what happened in Hispanic precincts. - Axios

🛥️ A REAL HEADLINE: CEO of homeless housing charity tried to flee on his yacht before his arrest - LBN

📚 INTERESTING: School Phone Bans Are Gradually Improving Test Scores, New Evidence Shows - NYT (free)

➡️ MUST READ: Before he was ever Speaker of the House, 26-year-old Mike Johnson found a 14-year-old boy sleeping in a refrigerator box behind a Walmart, took him home, and raised him as his own. - X

🏃 WHAT: A Michigan professor claims that physical fitness can be a tool of fascism.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

MUST MUST MUST WATCH:

China cut CNN’s live feed when international correspondent Will Ripley said this: