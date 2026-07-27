Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Hoosier Richard's avatar
Hoosier Richard
1h

I used to work for a printing company that printed signs stickers etc during political season. The number one rule was that any political customer always had to pay 100 percent upfront. No exceptions.

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jabster's avatar
jabster
28m

I wouldn't call what happened at Cracker Barrel "woke". I would call it just Not Knowing Who Your Customer Is.

I'm sorry the CEO felt like it was the kind of place she would be embarrassed to take her girlboss girlfriends to brunch at.

Lots of restaurants in the QSR to fast-casual to casual-dining space are committing one or both of two deadly sins: 1) Cheapening your food and making it increasingly taste like it came straight off the back of a Sysco truck and/or 2) forgetting who the customers who made your business successful to begin with are.

Do you know who is NOT doing that? McDonald's. The worst thing McD's has done is take out the self-serve drink machines, which aren't even used by drive-thru customers or delivery customers, and encourages people to hang out longer than they should, and requires a lot of labor to maintain when people spill stuff everywhere. McD's knows what adds value and what really doesn't. They know their business COLD. Ray Kroc would be proud of what McD's has become.

Yes, I know Cracker Barrel has an aging customer base. The answer is not to turn it into another fern bar and go up against the Chili's buzzsaw, or turn it into a cutesy breakfast-brunch-lunch place with chalkboards, corrugated metal, stained concrete floors, and everything in mason jars and water in old milk bottles. Find out why younger people REALLY don't want to eat there (note: if they say it's because it's not healthy, they are lying). If the answer doesn't fit your brand, don't try to force it. If they say it's too dark, the answer isn't necessarily 5-gallon buckets of greige paint. If it's too sticky with syrup, then make the place easier to clean.

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