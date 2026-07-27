Welcome! The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot by the couple's son Sunday night at the family's home.

🚨 BREAKING: Comey asks judge to dismiss Trump ‘seashells’ case citing lack of ‘true threat’ - CNBC

👀 NOTABLE: Rand Paul is publishing entries from Dr. Fauci’s diary. - X

‼️ QUOTE: “An analysis found that birthrates in large urban (US) counties fell 18% between 2010 and 2024, the biggest drop of any county type.” - WSJ (free)

❌ GONE: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino steps down after ‘woke’ rebrand sparked backlash from customers - NY Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. I am on family vacation this week, but listen to Elijah Haahr fill in. Listen live here.

DNC Cash Crunch Gets Worse

The Democratic Party’s cash crunch is getting so severe that DNC leaders are reportedly asking vendors to hold their bills until after the midterm elections.

The financial strain is unfolding alongside growing turmoil around DNC Chairman Ken Martin. Earlier this month, Martin reportedly threw his phone onto the desk of a junior aide during a tense confrontation, prompting a formal complaint with the DNC’s human resources department. Martin has also reportedly grown increasingly suspicious about challenges to his leadership, at one point confronting the party’s finance director over fears of a possible coup before Senator Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries helped calm the situation.

But the party’s financial problems go deeper than delayed bills. A separate report found that the DNC put its Washington headquarters up as collateral last year to secure a $15 million line of credit for election spending. The building has been used as collateral in previous cycles, but the size of the loan, combined with the party’s broader cash problems, has fueled new concern among DNC members.

For perspective, the RNC has labout $130 million cash on hand while the DNC has $2 million in debt.

Taken together, the delayed payments, $15 million credit line and mounting internal turmoil are putting fresh scrutiny on both the DNC’s finances and Martin’s leadership with roughly 100 days until the midterm elections.

Go deeper: NYT & NOTUS.

DSA

Shannon Bream quizzed Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer on her policies and it’s worse than you think.

FORTUNE : Americans spend more on sports bets than movies, arts, museums, and music combined

In 2025, Americans placed roughly $166 billion in bets on sporting events. That’s more than the entire U.S. movie, music, book, and museum industries generated in revenue combined. The North American box office totaled $8.87 billion in 2025, which is still 22% below pre-pandemic levels. Recorded music revenue hit a record $11.5 billion. Live music like concerts and festivals brought in $18.51 billion. Meanwhile, book publishers tracked by the Association of American Publishers reported $14.6 billion for the year. And the U.S. museum industry generated an estimated $16.4 billion. Add it up and the total comes to roughly $70 billion, which is less than half what Americans wagered on sports. “It fills that void, and it will crowd out other forms of entertainment, other forms of hospitality, for sure,” said Martin “Marty” Conway, an adjunct lecturer in Georgetown University’s Sports Industry Management program. Sports gambling, in all respects, has become more ubiquitous, and as a result, is becoming more accepted as yet another form of entertainment. “They’ve taken something that was just who’s going to win, and now you’re actually able to get involved in certain other events of the game. That’s a form of engagement as opposed to what we knew previously.” As surprising as that $166 billion figure is, the actual may be even greater, especially because several states permit betting through tribal casinos—most notably Florida, along with Washington and Wisconsin—which are not required to publicly disclose their handle. Victor Matheson, an economist at Holy Cross who studies sports gambling, said Florida alone accounts for somewhere between $5 billion and $10 billion. “The $165 or $170 billion number is low,” he told Fortune .

Full story at Fortune.

AJC : Georgia Democrats unveil largest coordinated campaign effort yet

Georgia Democrats like what they’re seeing in the polls. But they’re not taking any chances. The Democratic Party of Georgia today announced it will have 30 field offices open by early August along with 60 full-time field organizers and more than 100 coordinated campaign staffers — the biggest operation the party has ever had at this stage of a campaign. It’s the kind of build out U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff had in mind when he pushed to overhaul the state party after President Donald Trump recaptured Georgia in 2024 and boasted that he would help field the largest grassroots organization the state has ever seen. Republicans are taking a different route. GOP nominee for governor Rick Jackson has built a sprawling turnout machine separate from the state party. Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said recently that he hadn’t heard from Jackson since the billionaire won the nomination.

Full story at AJC (free).

Wow

BLOOMBERG : China’s Moonshot Releases Breakthrough AI Model for Download

Moonshot AI has made its Kimi K3 model available for public download, expanding its reach and influence in the global open software community at a time of growing US concern about Chinese encroachment into the top echelons of AI development. The Beijing-based company on Monday released the model’s weights, which are used to steer artificial intelligence systems toward answers. That will enable developers to download, tweak and host the technology freely in a move to broaden the user base of Moonshot’s AI. Founder Yang Zhilin has said he wants to win users by focusing on openness and greater availability than competing US proprietary systems.

Full story at Bloomberg (free).

WSJ : Big Companies Are Starting to Hire Again, Defying Predictions of AI Wipeout

America’s biggest companies say they might need more people after all. For months, major employers treated hiring as an expensive last resort. Now, a shift is emerging across industries. Companies ranging from railroad giant CSX to Google parent Alphabet have told investors in recent days that they plan to hire to meet growth goals or to seize on emerging technologies. The push to expand head count, at least modestly, is a reversal from the prevailing corporate messaging during much of the AI era. Major employers largely held back on adding people due to economic uncertainties or a belief that artificial intelligence could shoulder more tasks on the job. But some executives say the costs and limitations of AI now demand that more people be added; others want to hire people back following layoffs.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Trump to Axios: I’m ready for “strong military action” if Iran talks fail - Axios

Drones attack Iran’s neighbours as Tehran appears to test Trump’s latest pause - Reuters

Shooting at Seattle food festival kills 3, leaves 4 wounded near Space Needle, authorities say - CBS

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t done with EVs - Politico

United Approached Delta Last Year About Merging Airlines - WSJ (paywall)

ICE arrests 309 people during four-day Palm Beach County surge - Palm Beach Post

Consolidated food supply may be worsening cyclospora outbreaks, experts say - CNBC

Dems’ 2028 primary schedule angers some progressives - Axios

Netanyahu is finally getting his White House meeting. He may not like what comes with it. - Politico

California sailor missing for over a month in the Pacific Ocean is suddenly found drifting off Hawaii - NY Post

Market snapshot: