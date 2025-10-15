Welcome! Remember the DOGE staffer who was beaten to a pulp while defending his girlfriend in DC? His attackers just avoided jail time.

‼️ DEVASTATING: Eight family members are dead, and a semitruck driver is in jail following a fiery crash outside of Atlanta. - WSBTV

🇮🇱 CEASEFIRE: Body that Hamas returned to Israel is not one of the hostages, IDF says - NBC

❤️ WOW: Trump awards posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk - CNN

❌ BOOM: Trump administration revokes 6 visas over comments about Charlie Kirk - CBS & State Department

😂 LOLOL: LA County declares local state of emergency over Trump administration’s ICE raids - Fox11

🙄 NEWS: Trump administration will set price floors across range of industries to combat China, Bessent says - CNBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

What Shutdown?

🚨 Goldman Sees US Consumers Paying More Than Half of Trump Tariffs

Americans are set to pay more than half of President Donald Trump’s tariff costs as companies raise prices, according to economists of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

US consumers will likely shoulder 55% of tariff costs by the end of the year, with American companies taking on 22%, the Goldman analysts wrote in an Oct. 12 research note to clients. Foreign exporters would absorb 18% of tariff costs by cutting prices for goods, while 5% would be evaded, they wrote.

For now “US businesses are likely bearing a larger share of the costs” as it takes time to raise prices, economists Elsie Peng and David Mericle wrote in the note. “If recently implemented and future tariffs have the same eventual impact on prices as the tariffs implemented earlier this year, then US consumers would eventually absorb 55% of tariff costs.”

Full story at NBC & Bloomberg (paywall).

Chinese Criminals Made More Than $1 Billion From Those Annoying Texts

The U.S. is awash with scam text messages. Officials say it has become a billion-dollar, highly sophisticated business benefiting criminals in China.

Your highway toll payment is now past due, one text warns. You have U.S. Postal Service fees to pay, another threatens. You owe the New York City Department of Finance for unpaid traffic violations.

The texts are ploys to get unsuspecting victims to fork over their credit-card details. The gangs behind the scams take advantage of this information to buy iPhones, gift cards, clothing and cosmetics.

Criminal organizations operating out of China, which investigators blame for the toll and postage messages, have used them to make more than $1 billion over the last three years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Behind the con, investigators say, is a black market connecting foreign criminal networks to server farms that blast scam texts to victims. The scammers use phishing websites to collect credit-card information. They then find gig workers in the U.S. who will max out the stolen cards for a small fee.

Full story at WSJ (free)

Ad: Consumers Research

For years, I’ve warned about the dangers of big banks using the financial system to push political agendas. But thanks to Consumers’ Research and the Open Banking Rule, consumers have access to more competitive banking options than ever before. That’s why I’m proud to stand with Consumers’ Research as they fight to keep you in charge of your financial future, not big banks that discriminate against conservatives and crush competition. Learn more about their work here.

Spanberger

Newly unearthed video shows Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger saying she supports physician-assisted suicide.

China, Betting It Can Win a Trade War, Is Playing Hardball With Trump

In its trade standoff with Washington, Beijing thinks it has found America’s Achilles’ heel: President Trump’s fixation on the stock market.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is betting that the U.S. economy can’t absorb a prolonged trade conflict with the world’s second-largest economy, according to people close to Beijing’s decision-making. China is holding a firm line because of its conviction, the people said, that an escalating trade war will tank markets, as it did in April after Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs, prompting Beijing to hit back.

China expects that the prospect of another market meltdown ultimately will force Trump to negotiate at an expected summit with Xi late this month, the people said.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Presented Without Comment

Kamala Cringe

Tweets that caught my eye:

Ad: American Energy

For years, my friends at the American Energy Institute sounded the alarm on the progressive war on affordable energy. But thanks to the Trump administration’s commitment to safe, reliable nuclear energy, America’s energy future is brighter than ever. That’s why I am partnering with my friends at American Energy Institute to drive economic prosperity through abundant, affordable, and reliable energy for everyone. Learn more about the bright future of American energy here.

Trending news:

White House reveals illegal migrants who received Medicaid as shutdown over healthcare drags on - Fox News

Hamas still hasn’t returned these hostages’ bodies from Gaza - Axios

Russian submarine being followed by fighter jets and warships in Baltic Sea, Sweden says - CBS

Katie Porter’s spiral has Dems keeping their distance - Politico

Americans lead the world in AI anxiety - Axios

Deflationary pressures persist in China on weak demand, overcapacity - Reuters

The Supreme Court is hearing a case that could weaken the Voting Rights Act — and upend the midterms - Politico

Afghan Taliban and Pakistan agree short truce after deadly clashes - BBC

WORTH READING : The Autumn of the Ayatollahs - Foreign Affairs

Federal Judge Blocks Effort of Transgender Athlete to Dismiss Case Before the Supreme Court - Turley

NEWS: Mexican cartels put bounties of up to $50K on heads of ICE, CBP officers in Chicago: DHS - NY Post

After Israeli Withdrawal, Hamas Launches Violent Crackdown on Rivals in Gaza - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: