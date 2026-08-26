Welcome! Dolly Parton died peacefully in her Nashville home yesterday at 80 years old.

🚨 BREAKING: Meta Agrees to Pay $16.7 Billion to Settle Social Media Case - CNBC

🗳️ HEADLINE: Sen. Darline Graham beat Rep. Ralph Norman in South Carolina's special GOP Senate runoff, securing the November ballot line for her late brother's seat and handing Trump a badly needed endorsement win.

‼️ DEVASTATING: Flash flood tears through Nepal valley, leaving almost 400 tourists missing, including Americans - CBS

🤢 NOOOOO: KFC Reveals the Oreo Chicken Burger - IGN

➡️ JUST IN: U.S. State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Applications - WSJ (free)

📈 NOTABLE: Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows core prices rose 3.3% annually in July - CNBC

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Nepal

The death toll from a devastating mudslide in Nepal continues to climb as disturbing videos like this emerge.

Winning?

President Trump snapped his recent streak of endorsement losses Tuesday night, with his preferred candidates winning both primetime Republican runoffs. But behind the victories is a growing question about how Trump’s political operation is managing its enormous war chest.

➡️ I have been told on background that the White House political team has yet to decide how to deploy much of its money ahead of November. Complicating matters, the team has already missed the window to lock in more favorable advertising rates, meaning it will now have to pay significantly more for media as Election Day approaches.