Welcome! Abdul El-Sayed’s mother worked for a terror group that funded Osama bin Laden, the Taliban, and Hamas?

😂 QUESTION: How did the Seattle Mariners lose 22-0 last night? - X

🔥 JUST IN: North Korea Rejects Trump’s Drills-Cut Overture as an Empty Gesture - WSJ (free)

🗳️ HEADLINE: Byron Donalds and David Jolly cruised to their parties' nominations for Florida governor - NBC News

❌ OUSTED: Scandal-plagued Rep. Cory Mills lost his GOP primary to former Orlando TV anchor Ryan Elijah by about 12 points, despite an early Trump endorsement. - Fox News & NOTUS

👀 WHAT I’M READING: The Great Health Care Mirage: Why Your Wallet Is Empty and the System Is Broken - Deep Background

‼️ QUOTE: “Forget energy. Forget chips. Forget China. The most clear and present danger to AI and any AI-related economic boom is rapidly rising public opposition to U.S. data centers.” - Axios

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Another DSA Scalp

The hyper-progressive, DSA-aligned state legislator Angie Nixon stunned the political world Tuesday night by defeating Alex Vindman in Florida’s special Democratic U.S. Senate primary, becoming the latest far-left candidate to topple a mainstream Democrat.

Nixon won the race by 12 percentage points despite facing a 16-to-1 fundraising deficit to her opponent. Her campaign was so underfunded that it could not afford a single television ad the entire primary.

A flurry of last-minute DSA endorsements bolstered Nixon’s progressive credentials with Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), ex-Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and even YouTube’s progressive children’s content creator Ms Rachel, backing the virtually unknown candidate.

In addition to campaigning on “Medicare for all,” abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and ending U.S. aid to Israel, Nixon has defended the merits of drag shows for children:

🚨 But on the same night, Florida Democrats also nominated former Republican David Jolly to take on Byron Donalds for Governor this November. Jolly, who will share the top of the state ballot with Nixon, told MS Now at his victory party last night that “I reject the DSA, I reject socialism, I am a capitalist.”

Notable:

BLOOMBERG : Bessent Boosts Debt Buybacks After Climb in Treasury Yields

The US Treasury unexpectedly announced it’s ramping up buybacks of long-dated government debt, taking the action in the wake of yields on such securities hitting the highest levels in years. Just two weeks after releasing its planned schedule for buybacks this quarter, the Treasury Department on Wednesday said it’s “increasing, by at least double, the size of liquidity support buyback operations” for securities dated from the 10-year to the 30-year sector. Yields on the longest bond dropped nearly 10 basis points to 5.185%, pulling back from their highest level since 2007. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent invoked the buyback program last year as part of the department’s “big toolkit we can roll out” if needed to address dislocation in the Treasuries market. He’s also repeatedly said, since taking office, that his key financial-market benchmark is 10-year yields. Last November, he said, “my job is to be the nation’s top bond salesman. And Treasury yields are a strong barometer for measuring success in this endeavor.”

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).