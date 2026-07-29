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🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Dr. Fauci is testifying to a Senate committee led by Rand Paul. - Politico

👀 UPDATE: An OpenAI model that escaped its secure testing environment and hacked another AI company to cheat on an evaluation apparently didn’t stop there. New reporting says the rogue agent also got into a second company’s servers before anyone caught it.

‼️ NOTABLE: A Small Band of Socialists Is Sowing Panic in the Democratic Party - WSJ (free)

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🇮🇱 "ONE OF THE BEST": After days of public friction over Pickaxe Mountain, Netanyahu spent 90 minutes with Trump at the White House and called it "one of the best" conversations they've ever had - Times of Israel

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Dr Fauci

Dr. Fauci has pleaded the Fifth Amendment in an explosive Senate inquiry following the release of stunning COVID-era diary entries made by the doctor during the height of the pandemic. The diary was more than 1,100 pages and contained explicit contradictions between what Fauci was claiming in public vs what he was doing in private.

New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh summed up the contents of the diary in this memorable way:

Dr. Fauci’s diary reads like a black comedy of manners in which a 79-year-old social-climbing scientist becomes the face of the government’s response to a pandemic and then the toast of the town — the toast of this town. As the death toll rises, so too does the doctor’s status and self-regard. He falls in with a fast crowd and becomes consumed by his own image.

Details on the hearing: Senate Homeland Security Committee chair Rand Paul blasted Fauci’s refusal to cooperate, saying, “It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress… there will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today.”