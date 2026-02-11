Welcome! The man who was detained for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie case has been released.

‼️ DISTURBING: Iranian regime executing wounded protesters in hospital beds — as brutal retribution continues ‘every day’ - NY Post

🔥 STUNNING: America borrowed $43.5 billion a week in the first four months of the fiscal year, with debt interest on track to be over $1 trillion for 2026 - Fortune

😳 CBO: US consumers pay for 95% of Trump’s tariffs.

👀 DRIVING NEWS: Something Big Is Happening - X

📺 WATCH: Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler fell asleep at Pam Bondi’s congressional hearing.

Jobs Boom?

The private sector added 172,000 jobs in January, blowing past expectations.

