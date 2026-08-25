Welcome! My friend David Bahnsen, who is always gracious enough to let me pick his brain on economic matters, has a great new book out on investing that you can order here.

🚨 MUST MUST MUST READ: Let the Bond Market Speak - Stanley Druckenmiller at WSJ (free)

👀 HEADLINE: San Francisco 49ers owner allegedly arranged to pay $140 for sex at a trailer park - NBC

🗳️ TODAY: South Carolina Senate race between Darline Graham and Ralph Norman heads to runoff - CBS

🍁 TRADE WAR: Canada announced a 50% retaliatory tariff. - CNBC

🏥 DATA: Americans spend more than 2.5 hours in the ER - Axios

💰 STUNNING: Retirees are scheduled to receive more then SEVEN TIMES as much in Social Security benefits than what they themselves pay in taxes. - X

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: It’s the Not Safe For Radio show, things not safe to say on radio, not safe in front of kids or my mom, but a ton of fun stories on an off-the-record night, October 10th at the Gas South Arena, great hotel on site, tickets are on sale now. Come hang out with me, text show to 33-777 for details.

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

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