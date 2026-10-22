Welcome! President Trump’s rally on Saturday has moved from Macon down I-75 to Perry, so those of you in Middle Georgia planning to go should adjust your plans. - Rahul Bali

🚨🚨BREAKING: Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas has been arrested on federal drug trafficking charges. - Fox News

IMPORTANT CONTEXT: Virginia’s Democratic Governor hates Lucas. Lucas has made a lot of enemies among Democrats who think she has pushed the state too far left too fast. So do not expect a lot of outrage, particularly because many of the Democrats believe the allegations are true.

🇺🇸🇮🇱💣🇮🇷ATTACKS COMING. The United States and Israel have drafted plans for new attacks on Iran as soon as the elections are over. - NY Times

⛽ PRICES: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve keeps falling as the White House announces an $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program. - The Kobeissi Letter / White House

🇷🇺 COSTLY: The Czech president says a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire was “quite close” until President Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel. - POLITICO Europe

📜 CONFIRMED: The New York Times now confirms Abdul El-Sayed signed a 2012 letter in support of the Muslim Brotherhood. - Jon Levine

🇨🇦 MEDDLING: The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa has published a fact sheet accusing Canadian officials of trying to influence American elections. - U.S. Embassy Canada

📰 THREAT: The White House counsel’s office gave Politico 48 hours to retract its Susie Wiles stories or face “unspecified consequences.” - Marc Caputo

⚖️ SCOTUS: The Supreme Court blocks the administration from suspending hormone therapy for transgender inmates in federal prisons. - CNN

🗳️ SCOOP: AIPAC will no longer endorse congressional candidates or earmark donations to their campaigns. - Marc Rod

📈 GOOD NEWS: Jobless claims are near their lowest level since the 1960s, and SpaceX posted a third-quarter profit that blew past estimates. - CNBC / NBC News

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