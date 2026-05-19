Welcome! Newly unearthed social media posts from the Democrats’ Senate nominee in Maine are so vulgar that I wouldn’t click through to read them.

📺 WATCH: I went on the Ruthless podcast yesterday. Check it out here.

🗳️ TODAY: Voters head to the polls today in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

🌍 PROBLEM: Ebola deaths rise sharply as outbreak’s ‘scale and speed’ worry WHO chief - NBC

‼️ MUST READ: China Is Throwing Christians in Jail, but This Pastor Refuses to Back Down - WSJ (free)

❌ NEWS: Jury tosses Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman - NBC

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Mark Cuban