Welcome! Helicopters appeared to fly directly into fireworks in a frightening scene at last night’s MNF game.

📊 RECORD: More than 59 million Americans voted early, topping the entire 2022 midterm turnout before a single Election Day vote was cast - University of Florida Election Lab

‼️ NEWS: U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Trump Talks Down War Risks - WSJ (free)

👀 MUST READ: What Caused a Jet to Dive Nose First Into the Ground? - NYT (free)

🔥 NOTABLE: Judge tosses DOJ lawsuit seeking to delay certification of Alaska Senate race - CBS

❌ BUSTED: FBI nabs suspect accused of sending hundreds of white powder letters to public officials - Fox News

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.