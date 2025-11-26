Welcome! Dan Mandis is filling in today while I prep my famous Thanksgiving gravy recipe. Give it a try here.

🚨 BREAKING: Georgia 2020 election fraud charges against Trump dropped - CNN

👨‍⚖️ I’M SORRY?: U.K. deputy prime minister and justice secretary, suggests there was “no right” to jury trials in the UK and that drastic action was needed to cut the backlog of cases in the crown courts. - The Times

🦃 SAVOR THE BITE: As Trump pardoned turkeys, Americans faced the highest holiday turkey prices in years - CNBC

🚨 HEADLINE: National debt jumps $155 billion - in one week - Dupree

🏦 STUNNING: New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks - JI

🛍️ WHEN DO YOU START SHOPPING? - What Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving in 2025? Readers Digest

🚒 SAD NEWS FROM HONG KONG - At least 13 dead as more than 700 firefighters tackle Hong Kong blaze - BBC

