Welcome! The Democratic Senate nominee in Maine mocked a wounded U.S. soldier, saying, “Dumb motherf****** didn’t deserve to live.”

🔥 OUTRAGE: A Texas Democrat said she’d turn an immigration detention center into a “prison for American Zionists” if she won. - NBC

🚨 MUST READ: Go read my morning piece on yesterday’s election results here.

🗳️ ELECTION NIGHT DEEP DIVE: What happened last night: Massie loses to Trump-backed challenger - DDHQ

🔴 NEWS: Raúl Castro indictment expected to be announced by U.S. officials in Miami today - CBS

⛽️ OUCH: All 50 states top $4 a gallon gas as Iran impacts linger - Axios

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