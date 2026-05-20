THE SHOW NOTES: Elections, Iran, Maine, Texas, Gas, Bezos, & Castro
Welcome! The Democratic Senate nominee in Maine mocked a wounded U.S. soldier, saying, “Dumb motherf****** didn’t deserve to live.”
🔥 OUTRAGE: A Texas Democrat said she’d turn an immigration detention center into a “prison for American Zionists” if she won. - NBC
🚨 MUST READ: Go read my morning piece on yesterday’s election results here.
🗳️ ELECTION NIGHT DEEP DIVE: What happened last night: Massie loses to Trump-backed challenger - DDHQ
🔴 NEWS: Raúl Castro indictment expected to be announced by U.S. officials in Miami today - CBS
⛽️ OUCH: All 50 states top $4 a gallon gas as Iran impacts linger - Axios
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.