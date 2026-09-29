Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Sue Haggerty's avatar
Sue Haggerty
Sep 29

I can only hope that the Brits released these guys for surveillance, to see what leads will be uncovered. Otherwise, I am stunned by their being up to no good and allowed to take a hike. Literally. Though, I suppose they ran...

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RKelly
Sep 29

Health and fitness ring-maker Oura Inc. became the latest company to delay a US initial public offering, citing uncertainty in the market for first-time share sales....

This has everything to do with the economy. People are spending 15%-30% more for housing, utilities, food, transportation. That means more than $10,000/yr for an average family to have the same standard of living as 2021 coming out of Trump's first term.

A smart ring does not compete with a mortgage/rent, keeping the lights on, putting food on the table, and getting to work and soccer practice.

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