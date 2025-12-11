Welcome! Michigan’s football coach was fired for sleeping with a team staff member AND THEN arrested for threatening to kill himself and the same staffer.

Escape

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado escaped her home country in a daring 10-hour operation that involved the nation’s most wanted woman crossing 10 military checkpoints and the Caribbean Sea before reaching freedom.

The United States-assisted mission began with Machado wearing multiple disguises and leveraging an underground anti-Maduro network as she traveled from the Caracas suburb where she had been in hiding for a year to a coastal fishing village.

Under the cover of darkness, she boarded a small wooden fishing boat with two companions and braved harsh winds over the open Caribbean sea before arriving in Curaçao at 3 PM. Her team confirmed with the US military that she would not be mistaken for a drug runner and targeted with a missile attack.

During the operation, U.S. Navy F-18s spent extensive time in the Gulf of Venezuela, marking the most significant incursion into Venezuelan airspace to date.

Upon reaching Curaçao, she was greeted by a private contractor specializing in extractions, whom the Trump administration supplied. From there, Machado took a private flight to Oslo, Norway, where she missed her Nobel Peace Prize award by a matter of hours.

Watch this clip of Machado after landing in Oslo.

Tanker

If assisting Machado wasn’t enough, the U.S. pressure campaign against Maduro reached a new level yesterday afternoon when U.S. forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off the coast of Caracas without incident.

The ship has transported more than 13 million barrels of Iranian and Venezuelan oil to dictators and other nefarious actors around the globe since its maiden voyage in 2021. In 2024, it delivered Iranian oil to Bashar al-Assad’s oil-starved regime in Syria at the height of fighting against the rebels and was part of a broader operation supporting the energy needs of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The New York Times reports that the tanker appears to have been attempting to hide its whereabouts by broadcasting falsified location data. When asked what would happen to the 1.8 to 1.9 million barrels of oil onboard, Trump said, “Well, we keep it, I guess.”

MUST WATCH : Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett: “I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence.”

🚨 WSJ : Fed Chair Jerome Powell Says U.S. May Be Drastically Overstating Jobs Numbers

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed on Wednesday to a job-market risk that economists have been worried about for months: Official statistics could be drastically overstating recent hiring.

Powell said that Fed staffers believe that federal data could be overestimating job creation by up to 60,000 jobs a month. Given that figures published so far show that the economy has added about 40,000 jobs a month since April, the real number could be something more like a loss of 20,000 jobs a month, Powell said.

“We think there’s an overstatement in these numbers,” Powell said in a press conference following the central bank’s two-day policy meeting.

Full story at WSJ (free).

And this from Bloomberg:

Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week by the most since the onset of the pandemic, underscoring the volatile nature of claims at this time of year.

Initial claims increased by 44,000 to 236,000 in the week ended Dec. 6, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That was the biggest jump since March 2020 and followed the lowest level of applications in more than three years in the previous week, which included Thanksgiving. The figure exceeded all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

🚨 🚨 🚨 OUTRAGE

A sitting US Congressman referred to the murder of two National Guard members as an “unfortunate accident” to Krisi Noem.

Gavin Newsom on Charlie Kirk’s Faith

Spending Some Time On This Point Today

NYT : America can’t make what the military needs

The Constellation is just the latest in a string of American shipbuilding failures. Over the past 35 years the Navy has commissioned more than half a dozen new kinds of ships, from small combat vessels to large destroyers. Nearly all of them have flopped, running billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule and failing to perform as promised, leaving the military reliant on a fleet designed largely in the Reagan era.

Recent efforts to build fighter and bomber aircraft have similarly disappointed. It takes, on average, 12 years to produce a war-ready jet, ship or tank, and the Air Force is retiring planes faster than it can replace them. America’s defense industry, like so much of the economy, has lost the ability to build quickly and effectively.

That has left the United States at risk of falling behind China, which has embarked on one of the biggest peacetime military expansions in history. Beijing now operates the world’s largest naval force, with over 370 warships compared to America’s 296. It has several types of ship-killing hypersonic missiles, while the United States has deployed none. Most of all, China is making all this at speed: It currently produces more than three warships for every one the United States makes, and nearly 200 commercial ships for every American boat.

Full story at NYT (free).

NR: Trump Bails Out the Farmers He Kneecapped with Tariffs — Again

It’s becoming part of the Trump playbook. It goes like this: (1) Farmers overwhelmingly vote for Donald Trump to be president. (2) Trump imposes enormous tariffs unilaterally, wrecking the export markets that farmers rely on to sell their crops at profitable prices. (3) Farmers lobby the Trump administration to give them money at taxpayers’ expense to cope with the effects of the same administration’s trade policy. (4) Trump bails out the farmers with billions of federal dollars and changes nothing about the tariffs that hurt them in the first place.

Full story at National Review.

